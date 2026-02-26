VDM has reacted to the constant callouts by brand influencer King Mitchy as he issued her a stern warning

King Mitchy has been making posts about the activist, dragging him online and demanding N50 million to renovate some schools

Fans supported VDM over his statement about his plans for King Mitchy, as they joined him in dragging her

Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, has reacted to posts made by social media influencer King Mitchy, who has been dragging him online.

The philanthropist had called out VDM, accusing him of always dragging people and shouting online. She challenged him to focus on showing his work instead of constantly calling others out.

King Mitchy also asked the activist for N50 million, promising to use the money to renovate four schools. She boasted about the schools she recently renovated, stating that it took her only a few days to complete the projects.

Reacting, VDM explained that he has never said anything against King Mitchy and referenced a post he made during the height of his feud with Nedu.

According to him, King Mitchy commented on that post, and after noticing that many people were liking her comment, he decided to read out what she said about Nedu.

VDM noted that he did not say anything negative about her, yet she has been coming for him since 2025.

VDM promises King Mitchy N50 million

Speaking further, the self-styled Ratel President said he would grant King Mitchy the N50 million she requested and would assign her four schools to renovate with the money.

He also alleged that the brand influencer is a friend of Seyi Tinubu and claimed that the callouts are politically motivated. He added that he has been vocal about the recent attack on Peter Obi and Cubana Chiefpriest’s support for the City Boy Movement.

Here are is VDM Instagram video below:

