Reports surfaced that the influencer’s mother fainted in Lagos upon hearing the news and was rushed to a separate medical facility

The tragedy followed a period of extreme social media pressure, including a public fallout with a first-class monarch

The management of popular social media influencer Mukoro Michelle, widely known as King Mitchy, has confirmed her death.

In an emotional statement released early hours of Saturday, February 28, her team disclosed that she passed away at Prime Hospital despite medical efforts to stabilise her condition.

Management revealed that despite the best efforts of the medical team in Abuja, King Mitchy's condition was deemed critical.

According to the statement, Mitchy’s condition was critical when she was admitted, and doctors did everything possible to save her life.

The statement read in part:

“We are deeply heartbroken to share that our beloved Michelle has passed on. Despite all efforts from the medical team here in Abuja, we were told her condition was critical, and sadly, she could not be revived.”

Describing her as “more than a talent,” the management said she was family — full of life, light, and dreams.

They also appealed to the public for prayers and understanding while requesting privacy for her grieving family.

In a heartbreaking addition, the statement revealed that her mother reportedly collapsed in Lagos upon hearing the news and was taken to a hospital.

King Mitchy's battle with backlash over philanthropic project

The tragic development comes after weeks of intense online drama involving the influencer.

King Mitchy had been locked in a public feud with online critic VeryDarkMan over claims surrounding her philanthropic projects.

She had boldly stated that she renovated a school within six days and challenged the activist to provide her with N50 million to renovate four additional schools. The dispute escalated when questions were raised about her funding sources and business activities.

Amid the back-and-forth, Mitchy lost access to her business Instagram page and accused her critic of playing a role in its suspension.

In an attempt to defend her reputation, she shared what she claimed was a WhatsApp conversation with the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, in which the monarch allegedly praised her work.

However, the palace later denied the authenticity of the chat, prompting Mitchy to issue an apology.

Read the announcement below:

Reactions trail King Mitchy's passing

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@viva_unique03 stated:

"OmG this is not the way out naw @king__mitchy at least you stay off social media for a while and come back stronger not trying to end your life."

@official_ouk noted:

"Mitchy I don’t want to believe it’s true oo but I get right. VDM Oya over to you, are you still alive or you don die. I wish I can laugh but you get right ?"

@classicadeniyi443

"Mitchelle, just stop all of this, nobody want anybody dead, we all love ourselves, what we're all doing is just a phase of life."

King Mitchy had public fallout with VDM.

King Mitchy shares allegation made by VDM

Legit.ng earlier reported that King Mitchy said the activist accused her of inappropriate behaviour, alleging that she was “licking lollipop.”

She added that he claimed it belonged to Seyi Tinubu, though she did not confirm the allegation.

King Mitchy warned that she could also people to bring down pages and accused the activist of acting as though he is the only good person, while portraying others as bad.

