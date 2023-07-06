Popular Nigerian singer, Skiibii has opened up about rumours of his death years after the incident happened which trended on the internet

He recalled the moment Wizkid and Davido poured in their tribute messages when the news of his death went viral

The singer also mentioned that he started crying the moment he woke up to the news of people accusing him of faking his own death

Popular Nigerian singer, Skiibii has opened up about the rumours that went viral years ago about his death.

Legit.ng recalls that On August 14, 2015, Skiibii was in the news when he reportedly slumped and died.

However, in a recent interview with African Podcast, he revealed how has been unbothered by the situation and remained focused on his music career.

He said that he started his career with the news of his death and the rumours that he faked his death.

When he was asked how he dealt with the situation by the interviewer, the singer said:

"At that time I had that issue, I had a blackout and it happened to me like twice. On the plane to South Africa, me and Del-B, he was sitting down and on my way to the toilet I just fell down.''

He also admitted that there are many things, including food and other precautions that he had been told to take but he is not adhering to them.

The 'Baddest Boy' crooner also said he had another issue when he visited his colleague, Kcee's house and he was rushed to the hospital prompting naysayers to spread the rumors that he is dead.

Skiibi said by the time he was conscious and opened his phone, he saw different tributes online including from Wizkid and Davido describing how nice he was when he was alive.

He said Wizkid wrote on his page:

“All you ever wanted was to be happy”

He continued by saying that when the tribute's messages became overwhelming tears started rolling through his eyes. He also said that he was shocked when people started accusing him of faking his death so he could blow.

He also mentioned that one of his colleagues in the industry used him to sing in one of his songs where he said:

“If you fake your own death you fit still no blow.”

Netizens Reacts To Skiibi Bombshell Revelations

As expected many social media users have started reacting to the shocking revelation from the singer.

See some of the reactions below:

@oladipupo27 wrote:

"they alway moos me he’s so real with his facial expressions."

@ anfanis.dough wrote:

"I come like this interview sha whether capping or not I wish say na wetn other influencers dey talk be this"

@ difaith_dodo wrote:

Naso all of una Dey talk you have house in lekki ,which of the lekki??specify!!!if na Ajah or Awoyaya you biko!!!!na so untouchable talk say e Dey stay lekki and na Awoyaya oga dey stay you think say lekki na child’s play????"

@desti.ejis wrote:

"Anybody wey davido feature dem too talk"

@br_uze3y wrote:

"He speaks sense at the same time indirectly shade some people"

@badboidaffyy wrote:

"E no mention Olamide own for Skibii song Skibii eyan jesu"

