Shallipopi revealed he faced harsh treatment from fellow artists between 2023 and 2024, explaining that many colleagues did not support him during his early rise

The singer shared his experience publicly on social media, stating that several artists disrespected him, and linking those encounters to the attitude he now displays in the industry

Despite the challenges, his breakthrough came with a viral hit, which pushed him into mainstream success and changed the direction of his music career significantly

Nigerian Afrobeats singer Crown Uzama, better known as Shallipopi, has spoken about the harsh treatment he received while trying to break into the music industry.

The singer revealed that during his early rise between 2023 and 2024, many colleagues did not support him and instead treated him with disrespect.

Shallipopi says many fellow artists spat on him during his early rise to fame in 2023 and 2024. Photo: theycallmeshallipopi

Source: Instagram

Sharing the experience on X, Shallipopi, also known as Pluto President, explained that the experience toughened him and shaped his current attitude, stating that the rejection and hostility from fellow artistes left a lasting mark on him.

“2023/2024 many artist pour me spit for face…. I mean manyyyyyy, that’s why I’m extra mean, ogun go kill of Una one by one as time Dey go”

Despite the challenges, Shallipopi’s breakthrough came with the viral success of his hit track Elon Musk.

The song gained massive attention and was later remixed with Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, popularly known as Zlatan, and Adedamola Adefolahan, widely recognised as Fireboy DML, which pushed him further into the mainstream.

Check out his post below:

Fans react to Shallipopi's revelation

Fans shared mixed reactions, with some sympathising whilst others called him out.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@morristhadon said:

"Na so you seff dey pour artists wey you big pass spit for face. Presido relax"

@ralphlumi commented:

"People complain about the attitude artistes develop after they make fame, forgetting what they experienced before achieving that fame. Artistes Dey see shege o."

@aakashjhanjhari wrote:

"Sounds like you've been through a lot, but turning that hurt into more negativity just keeps the cycle going. Let them talk time already shows who's real and who's not. Stay focused, level up quietly, and let your wins speak louder than any disrespect."

@vet_perry reacted:

"And you self Davido carry you, you never give am flowers"

@mr_chiboi said:

"I get the anger, but carrying that kind of energy will only drain you more. Sometimes the best response isn't getting even, it's getting better. Let your progress speak so loud that the disrespect becomes irrelevant."

Shallipopi explains how negative experiences with artists during his rise influenced his attitude in the industry. Photo: theycallmeshallipopi

Source: Instagram

Shallipopi clashes with Daniel Regha

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeats star Shallipopi responded to popular online critic Daniel Regha after the latter delivered a scathing review of the singer's newly released album, Auracle.

Regha described the 16-track project as lacking depth, growth, and creativity, rating it 1/10 and saying Shallipopi cannot be considered a real artist.

The singer fired back sharply, telling Regha, "SYBAU You know nothing about music," after the critic's comments gained attention online.

Source: Legit.ng