A Nigerian lady has informed the public that her former husband has collected his bride price at her father's house, as their marriage has crashed

On why she is informing the public about it, the lady stated that she had equally publicly shared her engagement and marriage updates on Facebook

According to the lady, they have been separated since May 20, 2023, and she opened up about how she feels about her failed marriage

A lady, Obianuju Ritanwa A Anaeto, has announced on Facebook that her bride price has been returned to her former husband.

She stated that her ex-husband collected the bride price at her father's house on June 13.

A lady's family returns her bride price to her former husband. Photo Credit: Obianuju Ritanwa A Anaeto

Source: Facebook

Lady shares wish after her failed marriage

On why she is giving the public an update about her returned bride price, Obianuju, a fashion designer, stated that she had also made it public when she became engaged and got married.

Obianuju further revealed that she and her former husband have been separated since May 20, 2023. Reacting to her failed marriage, Obianuju admitted that she had wished it would be forever, but the union did not last forever.

While noting that she is not happy that her marriage failed, Obianuju expressed her belief that anything that happens in her life is God's wish.

"BRIDE PRICE RETURNED.

"Today being 13th June 2026.

"My Ex husband collected his Bride price at my father’s.

"Separated since May 20, 2023.

"Got engaged posted here.

"Got married posted here.

"I care to also let you guys know that something that I wished to be forever didn’t last forever.

"It’s nothing to be happy about but it happened, anything that happens in my life it’s God’s wish," Obianuju wrote on Facebook.

A lady discloses that her ex-husband has collected his bride price. Photo Credit: Obianuju Ritanwa A Anaeto

Source: Facebook

See her Facebook post below:

Bride price: Lady's announcement triggers mixed reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's announcement below:

Julius Akangson said:

"God does not like divorce so, definitely it can never be from God. Check yourself. Maybe you were competing with your former husband instead of being a help meet."

Luke Kayle said:

"Lol you people want her to stay in a relationship where she's not herself or where it didn't work. Why??? To prove she's a good woman. Ara gba kwa unu."

Ij Ezenekwe said:

"Sending you hugs girl, you will be fine. Sometimes it’s not forever and a day, and I’m glad you choose yourself. May life be kind to you, and when and if you’re ever ready again for a companion and partner, a suitable and worthy person will cross paths with you."

Ikechukwu Nwaoru said:

"Congratulations to you both.

"Living and surviving with peace is highly underrated.

"Divorce is not good but when it happens, Both parties will have to try and move on with their lives.

"Thank you for letting us know about it the same way we knew about your wedding.

"Learn from whatever that caused the divorce and let your ex husband also learn and both parties should try and grow in diverse knowledge.

"Good things will come to those who seek peace of mind."

Chika Ogodo Mikel said:

"You are the one to make your marriage to work and when you fail your marriage fails as well."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady's brother had returned her bride price to the groom.

Lady reacts as father returns bride price

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had reacted after her father returned her bride price to her ex-husband.

In an emotional post, she celebrated her father's birthday and expressed her deep gratitude for his support and love.

According to her, her father had gone to great lengths to ensure that the process was completed, despite attempts by her ex-husband's family to avoid taking back the payment.

Source: Legit.ng