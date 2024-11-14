Oladips is trending on social media as Nigerians penned messages about the rapper

This comes as his fans marked the first year he reportedly passed away and returned to life

Several netizens also took the opportunity to taunt the singer who earned the nickname Lazarus after the incident

Nigerian rapper Oladips, whose real name is Oladipupo Oladimeji, aka Oladips, is trending on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, as the report about his death in 2023 resurfaced.

Recall that last year, Oladips made headlines after he was declared dead by his management following an ailment he battled with for two years.

Nigerians remember Oladips' rumoured death and resurrection. Credit: oladipsoflife

Source: Instagram

“We are saddened to inform the general public that Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji, aka Oladips, passed away yesterday, November 14, Tuesday evening," the statement read in part.

Barely after Nigerians took to social media to mourn him, another report emerged that he was alive while claiming he passed for three days before he came back to life.

The drama earned Oladips the nickname Lazarus, and Nigerians have continued to taunt him since then.

As today marks one year after the incident, Nigerians have again come for Oladips.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

guccistarboi: "Today marks its a year, God be with him."

herdeymolar111:

"Broda Lazarus."

its.kemzy_:

"Nigerian no Dey forget anything."

kween_themmy:

"For us Wey get things to say but we decided to read comments I greet uhna oo."

bolanle___x:

"Shebi he no later die."

richminds01:

"Rememberance. god!!!"

happiokos_comedy:

"So today na the Remembrance Day?"

alexanderdagr8____:

"The real walking dead.. not even Rick can survive this."

kvng_flex01comics:

"Nigeria na survival of the dead."

yomideee__:

"Una no dae forget something."

Papito_bg:

"A years ago you're gone your memories still lives Rest on Oladips."

timipri:

"Today makes it a year we lost Oladips. May his gentle soul rest in peace."

How Oladips album dropped after rumoured death

Legit.ng also recalls reporting how people reacted after the news that Oladips' upcoming album dropped less than two days after his rumoured death.

The album contained 17 tracks, one of which featured the late Dagrin's brother, TROD.

Reacting, someone said:

"Is oladips really dead ? brr please reply your DM tell me it’s a prank."

