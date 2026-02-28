VeryDarkMan has reacted to the viral claims by King Mitchy's management that she passed away following their online feud

Rather than mourn the influencer's death, the social media critic also announced his passing on social media

VeryDarkMan's announcement and video mimicking King Mitchy have also captured attention, stirring conversation

Nigerian social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, has announced his demise on social media in the early hours of Saturday, February 28.

VeryDarkMan made the announcement via his Instagram page, as he posted a photo of his graveside, revealing that he was dead.

His action was a reaction to the news that influencer King Mitchy whom he was involved in a feud with had passed away.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the management of the influencer disclosed that she died following the heated online clash between her and VeryDarkMan.

According to Mitchy's management, she passed away after she drank a poisonous substance.

Instead of going emotional over the news, VeryDarkMan also replicated Mitchy King's video.

He also went ahead to show the place he was buried, a development that sparked mixed reactions among netizens.

Details about VeryDarkMan, King Mitchy's feud

The feud between the two social media personalities started after King Mitchy urged VeryDarkMan to use the NGO funds donated by Nigerians for development projects.

The situation later escalated into a heated exchange, with both sides trading accusations which saw the names of prominent figures like Seyi Tinubu and Ooni of Ife being mentioned.

VeryDarkMan's social media post announcing his death is below:

The video VeryDarkMan shared as he mimicked Mitchy King is below:

Reactions as VeryDarkMan announces own death

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

im_senju said:

"Hope say them go resurrect in some days time."

oladipupoajadi said:

"When I tell Una say My Presido get Iwa Werey una no dey believe una see wetin him Dey do now @verydarkblackman abeg we no go burial any of Ratel Gang Inshall Allahu none of us go die premature death inshal Allahu make this Film just end make we dey enjoy our life dey go let's love lead we move."

iamtupee said:

"Don’t play else you gon learn …. May two of una go marry for heaven mbok."

prince_edinaty reacted:

"Abeg this film wey actor(VDM), actress(king Mitchy) and crew member( JoJo) don die so remaining only the camera man abeg na who go give us updates like this @dkokopee?"

nicky_berry_official said:

"Who u wan leave us for 😂Jesus of our time abeg resurrect."

King Mitchy shares allegation made by VDM

Legit.ng also reported that King Mitchy said the activist accused her of inappropriate behaviour, alleging that she was “licking lollipop.”

She added that he claimed it belonged to Seyi Tinubu, though she did not confirm the allegation.

King Mitchy warned that she could also people to bring down pages and accused the activist of acting as though he is the only good person, while portraying others as bad.

Source: Legit.ng