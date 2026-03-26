Viral footage has emerged showing the heart-wrenching moment the actress was interred following Islamic funeral prayers

This latest tragedy marks the third major loss for the industry in just four months, following the recent passings of Aunty Ajara and Allwell Ademola

While specific details remain under wraps, many are pointing to the growing health challenges facing veterans in the sector

The Yoruba movie industry has once again been thrown into mourning following the reported death of actress Bukky Mountain under sketchy circumstances

According to emerging reports, the actress passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, and was buried shortly after in line with Islamic rites.

While details surrounding her death remain unclear, a video capturing moments from her burial has made its way online.

Bukky Mountain died on Wednesday, March 25, 2026. Photo: Bukky Mountain.

Source: Instagram

In the now-viral footage, mourners were seen gathered as the late actress’s body was brought down from a hearse. Prayers were offered in a solemn atmosphere before she was laid to rest.

Some of her colleagues were reportedly present, although the turnout appeared modest compared to what many would expect for a public figure.

Before her passing, Bukky Mountain had reportedly been battling health challenges.

Sources revealed that she had been in and out of the hospital, prompting appeals from colleagues who sought financial assistance on her behalf.

Bukky Mountain’s passing comes barely two months after the death of another Yoruba actress, Aunty Ajara, deepening the sense of loss within the industry.

In a similar vein, actress Allwell Ademola was also reported dead in December 2025 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Watch the video of her burial below

Reactions trail Bukky Mountain's death

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@adunnyadeh19 stated:

"And some people ll stay online and be cursing people and their children. lastlast this ll be everyone’s last home,may her soul rest in peace"

@highestquin24 wrote:

"Nooooo Noooo aunty Bukola I never wanted this and im going to put it down I know God is still alive it’s well love you 😘 and may God forgive you all ur sins"

@glow_beauty_palace shared:

"May Almighty Allah accept her return and grant her jannatu Fridaus"

@olamuyiwa_8 noted:

"Mehn, the way Muslims do their burial will humble anybody!!! May her soul rest in perfect peace"

@yessythedaisy shared:

"OMG After all the life struggles. Rest well aunty Bukky"

@sheik_abdulgafar5522 noted:

"My condolences to her family and friends may Allmighty Allah Accept her short coming"

@temmy_stiches_official wrote:

"May her soul rest in perfect peace someone should tag me her handle ,because i don’t really know her"

Actress Aunty Ajara passed away less than two months before Bukky Mountain's death. Photo: Aunty Ajara.

Source: Instagram

Aunty Ramota snubs Aunty Ajara

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actress Aunty Ramota received backlash online following the recent attitude she displayed towards her colleague Aunty Ajara.

In a video that surfaced online, Aunty Ajara was trying to get the attention and affection of her senior during a movie scene, but Aunty Ramota wasn't giving in.

She was later scolded for her behaviour.

Source: Legit.ng