Sabi was reportedly staying at a Lagos hotel when a group of unidentified young men stormed the building and opened fire on Tuesday night

The singer's younger brother, Kingsley, confirmed the devastating news, describing a scene of chaos and sudden loss

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Lagos State Police Command has yet to issue a formal statement regarding the motive or any potential arrests

The Nigerian music scene has been thrown into mourning following the shocking death of fast-rising Afro-pop singer Sabi, known for his hit track Show Your Style.

The artist, whose real name was Sabinus Chukwuebuka Nelson Obi, was reportedly killed in a late-night attack at a hotel in Lagos State.

According to his younger brother, Kingsley, who spoke to Daily Sun, the tragic incident occurred on Tuesday night.

Sabi was reportedly staying at a Lagos hotel when gunmen stormed the building and opened fire. Photos: Sabi.

Source: Instagram

He claimed that a group of unidentified young men stormed the hotel where the singer was lodged and opened fire.

Details remain limited, but the account paints a frightening picture of how quickly the situation unfolded.

There has been no official confirmation from authorities at the time of filing this report

Before his death, Sabi had begun carving a space for himself in Nigeria’s competitive music industry.

He gained attention in the early 2010s with his catchy Afro-pop sound, particularly with Show Your Style, a track that resonated with fans and later earned a remix featuring Oritse Femi.

Reactions trail the killing of Sabi

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@sofreshtunez noted:

"Sabi sing song 😢 really sad, really sad.. Rest well bro"

safiyah_the_builder wrote:

"The scariest part is how quickly we’ll move on like nothing happened."

@adetob_ wrote:

"Please tell me one sector in the Nigerian space that is working. Police extorting to enrich themselves, politicians doing same, judiciary, Nass. While insecurity thrives. No solutions whatsoever. The only option is to find a way to move your family out of"

@iammauriceaz shared:

"For a country that prohibits firearms, there’s a lot of “guntivities” going on."

@ifethemodel stated:

"For Egbeda that year 07 ish, great swimmer , I still Dey ask why his song didn’t go far ; most knew the song not the face . Rip"

@bunmola777 commented:

"@safiyah_the_builder As opposed to doing what exactly? If you feel that strongly find out the address of their family home or sponsor a public announcement warning the killers that you are coming for them"

The Lagos State Police Command is yet to issue a formal statement on Sabi's killing. Photo: Sabi.

Source: Instagram

Actress Bukky Mountain dies in Ibadan

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Yoruba movie industry has once again been thrown into mourning following the reported death of actress Bukky Mountain under sketchy circumstances

According to emerging reports, the actress passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, and was buried shortly after in line with Islamic rites.

While details surrounding her death remain unclear, a video capturing moments from her burial has made its way online.

Source: Legit.ng