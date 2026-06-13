An old video of late actor Kola Oyewo opening up about his health challenges to Kunle Afod has resurfaced after his demise

The highlight was the moment the veteran actor spoke about his battle with prostate cancer, which left him impotent

The old video, which has gained traction on social media, comes as many continued to mourn the veteran actor

As the movie industry and many Nigerians mourn late Nollywood actor Kola Oyewo, who passed away at age 80, an old video of him recounting his battle with prostate enlargement that resulted in him becoming impotent has resurfaced online.

The late actor made this known in an old video interview from 2024 with his junior colleague, Kunle Afod, who visited him.

Late actor Kola Oyewo reveals his battle with prostate enlargement left him impotent. Credit: kolaoyewo

Source: Instagram

According to Oyewo, after undergoing a series of tests and surgeries, his doctors had to remove his testicles to save his life.

The actor stated that he first noticed difficulty passing urine in July 2019 and subsequently visited his family doctor in Ilaramokin, Ondo State, who recommended further testing.

In the old video, Oyewo, unable to engage in sexual activities, urinated through a bypass created in his urinary tract by medical experts.

Oyewo also mentioned feeling better and participating in several movie projects post-surgery.

Old video of Kola Oyewo speaking about health challenges resurfaces after his demise. Credit: kolaoyewo

Source: Instagram

Prostate enlargement is a noncancerous growth of the walnut-sized gland below the bladder in men; it naturally enlarges with age, narrowing the urethra and leading to urinary issues.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the family of the late Kola Oyewo released a heartbreaking tribute confirming his death while also sharing a picture of his final moment.

The old video of Kola Oyewo opening up about his health challenges is below:

More tributes to Kola Oyewo

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

Akeem Adebisi commented:

"Ki Olorun o de ile fun Eni rere,,,,,he is going to be missed so much Anyway, it's just good to be good, because of a day like this,,,,, May the good Lord forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternal rest."

Esther Bola Ajao reacted:

"Afod you are doing well pls keep it up by taking care of old once in the ministry and God will continue to bless you, Baba rip."

Timothy Samson commented:

"Hymmm. This is my best Yoruba actor. I cannot forget the major role you played in saworoide, koseegbe. It is well. This is like a whole library brought down. Thanks for making my childhood very memorable with your acting. REST ON."

Felixitation Olalekan Korode said:

"May Perpetual Light shines on him and may his soul and souls of all faithful departed through the mercy of God rest in peace. We love you Baba Balogun but God loves you more. Say us well to your darling and cheerful wife, Madam Benedicta Modupẹ Oyewọ."

Brain Box commented:

"May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Alijanah fridaous.Ameen."

Oladele Ashiru said:

"The legend as gone !!!! Rest on Baba may almighty Allah accept is shortcoming."

Fans gift Kola Oyewo money

Legit.ng also reported that Kola Oyewo could not hide his surprise after his junior colleague, Kunle Afod, paid him a second visit with money gifts from fans and well-wishers.

A video showed the moment Afod handed the veteran the sum of N505k, which he revealed was contributed by fans who appreciated his role in Nollywood.

Oyewo, who was stunned by the kind gesture, described the money as his retirement benefit while appreciating his supporters for remembering him.

Source: Legit.ng