Mexico teenager Gilberto Mora overtook Bartholomew Ogbeche in the list of youngest players to feature at the FIFA World Cup

Nigeria still boasts two names among the seven youngest players in tournament history through Femi Opabunmi and Ogbeche

Mora made history during Mexico's opening victory over South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Nigeria's Bartholomew Ogbeche has dropped one place in the ranking of the youngest players to appear at the FIFA World Cup after Mexican wonderkid Gilberto Mora made history at the ongoing 2026 edition.

The 17-year-old midfielder came off the bench during Mexico's opening match against South Africa to become the youngest player at the tournament and the youngest footballer ever to represent El Tri at the World Cup.

Bartholomew Ogbeche in action for Nigeria during the Group F World Cup match against Argentina in 2002. Photo by Alex Livesey and Stu Forster

Source: Getty Images

According to FIFA, at 17 years and 240 days, Mora edged past former Super Eagles striker Ogbeche, who was 17 years and 244 days old when he featured for Nigeria against Argentina at the 2002 FIFA World Cup in South Korea and Japan.

The latest milestone means Ogbeche, who previously occupied sixth place, now sits seventh on the all-time list of youngest players to feature at football's biggest stage.

Mora's remarkable rise

The Mexican youngster has built a reputation for rewriting records despite not turning 18 until October.

Before his World Cup appearance, Mora had already become the youngest player to start and score in Liga MX history. He also became the youngest footballer to debut for Mexico's senior national team and the youngest winner of a FIFA-recognised men's international competition after helping his country lift the 2025 Gold Cup.

Mexican Talent Breaks Nigerian Record in Youngest World Cup Player Ever. Photo by Tom Weller

Source: Getty Images

His appearance against South Africa added another chapter to what is already an extraordinary career.

Ogbeche's World Cup record slips

Ogbeche earned his place in Nigerian football history after receiving a call-up to the Super Eagles squad for the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

The former Paris Saint-Germain striker made two appearances during Nigeria's group-stage campaign and remained one of the youngest players ever to grace the tournament.

Bartholomew Ogbeche tackles Kily Gonzalez during the World Cup match between Nigeria and Argentina at the Ibaraki-Prefectural Kashima Stadium, Japan in 2002. Photo by Stu Forster

Source: Getty Images

Although his international career produced only three goals, two came in a memorable 3-0 victory over the Republic of Ireland in the 2004 Unity Cup in London as Nigeria successfully defended the title.

At club level, Ogbeche enjoyed a career that took him across France, Spain, England, Greece, the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates and India. He became the all-time leading scorer for Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League and also previously held scoring records at NorthEast United and Kerala Blasters.

Nigeria still strongly represented

Despite Mora's breakthrough, Nigeria remains one of the countries with the strongest presence among the youngest players in World Cup history.

Former winger Femi Opabunmi still occupies third place on the list after making his World Cup debut against England in 2002 at just 17 years and 101 days old.

Femi Opabunmi in action for Nigeria during the 2002 FIFA World Cup Group F match against England in Osaka, Japan. Photo by Richard Sellers

Source: Getty Images

Opabunmi burst onto the scene after starring at the FIFA Under-17 World Cup, where he won the Bronze Ball award. His performances attracted interest from clubs including Manchester United, Arsenal and Lyon.

However, his promising career was cut short by an eye condition that later developed into glaucoma, leaving him blind in one eye and forcing an early retirement.

Who are the youngest players in World Cup history?

According to Opta, Northern Ireland legend Norman Whiteside remains the youngest player to appear at the World Cup. He was 17 years and 41 days old when he made his debut against Yugoslavia in 1982.

Cameroon icon Samuel Eto'o ranks second after featuring against Italy at the 1998 World Cup at the age of 17 years and 99 days.

Opabunmi's appearance for Nigeria places him ahead of another Cameroonian, Salomon Olembé, while Brazilian icon Pelé, who went on to win three World Cups, sits fifth after making his debut in Sweden in 1958 at the age of 17 years and 235 days.

Mora's appearance against South Africa places him sixth overall, while Ogbeche drops to seventh.

South Africa set unwanted World Cup records

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that South Africa set two unwanted records during their 2-0 defeat to Mexico in the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Bafana Bafana became the first side to have two players sent off in a World Cup match since 2006, while Sphephelo Sithole became the first footballer dismissed in a World Cup opener since Marco Etcheverry's red card for Bolivia against Germany in 1994.

Source: Legit.ng