Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) has announced that it would no longer host African competitions

FMRF president Fouzi Lekjaa has denied any claims of favouritism from the Confederation of African Football

CAF Appeal Committee stripped Senegal of the 2025 AFCON title, awarding Morocco a 3-0 walkover victory

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) has announced that it will no longer bid to host major African football competitions following the controversy surrounding the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final.

Senegal defeated Morocco 1-0 at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, with midfielder Pape Gueye scoring the winning goal in the 94th minute.

Referee Jean-Jacques Ndala awards a penalty during the Africa Cup of Nations Final match between Senegal and Morocco in Rabat, Morocco. Photo by: Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images/DeFodi

Source: Getty Images

Earlier in the match, the Teranga Lions temporarily walked off the pitch after referee Jean-Jacques awarded a penalty to the hosts following a challenge by defender El Hadji Malick on Brahim Diaz inside the penalty area.

Diaz stepped up to take the spot-kick but saw his attempted Panenka comfortably saved by Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Despite Morocco's defeat on the pitch, the CAF Appeals Board later awarded the title to the Atlas Lions in a decision that sparked widespread debate across African football.

Senegal have since lodged an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport, seeking to overturn the ruling and have the original result reinstated, per Sky Sports.

Morocco refuses to host African tournaments

Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) president, Fouzi Lekjaa, has confirmed that the North African country is not interested in hosting African football competitions.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Lekjaa explained that Morocco has no employees at the Confederation of African Football's headquarters.

He stated that the only advantage given to Morocco is hosting tournaments. Lekjaa said:

"Starting today, Morocco will no longer submit any bids to host African competitions, regardless of their nature. If other countries wish to organise them, we wish them the best.

Fouzi Lekjaa, President of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, confirms the North African country will not host African tournaments. Photo by: Andrea Amato/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

"Morocco does not have a single employee within CAF, nor does it have any representation in its various committees.

"What influence are you talking about? The advantages CAF has given us in exchange for this alleged influence are that Morocco hosts tournaments that no one else wants to organise."

Morocco has been confirmed as one of the co-hosts for the 2030 World Cup alongside Spain and Portugal, per CAF.

Mixed reactions trail Morocco's decision

@souka_2000 said:

"Futsal and the WAFCON of all ages, as well as men, may disappear because no one in Africa wants to host them. Motsepe said that no one is submitting a bid. Like it or not, Morocco has saved Africa a lot without any profit. Athletes in Africa will lose competitiveness.

@_opyzyle wrote:

"Morocco beg for most of these tournaments to be hosted in their country so as to prepare well for the hosting of the senior World Cup. They hosted U-17/20 world cup for men and women too. Are we to say no other country in the world would have hosted them?"

@silentdiscoguy1 added:

"We thank them for the generosity they have shown towards African sports. Hate them or love them they have saved African tournaments from embarrassment. I hope the rest of Africa can take on from here."

CAF send message to Morocco

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has published a statement about Morocco ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

Morocco is one of the 10 African representatives at the tournament in the first edition of the expanded 48-nation World Cup in North America.

Source: Legit.ng