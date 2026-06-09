VDM called on President Tinubu and security chiefs to consider a controversial request following a fresh video from abducted Oyo schoolchildren and teachers

A school principal held in captivity spoke out, dismissing rumours about money, weapons, and Sharia law demands

As families await answers, Nigerians remain divided over the best way to secure the release of dozens of victims

Nigerian social media critic Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and security authorities to urgently consider the demands of kidnappers holding dozens of schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo State.

The activist made the appeal after a new video surfaced online showing some of the victims still in captivity more than three weeks after they were abducted.

VDM calls on President Tinubu and security chiefs to consider the controversial request of the kidnappers. Photos: VDM/Bola Tinubu.

Source: Instagram

The development has renewed concerns about the fate of the children and teachers, many of whom have remained in the kidnappers' custody since the attack on May 15, 2026.

VDM’s appeal followed an appeal video of Rachael Alamu, principal of Community High School, Ahoro-Esinle, who addressed the public from captivity.

In the clip, she pleaded for urgent action and urged officials to engage the kidnappers in dialogue.

According to her, many of the claims circulating about the abductors' demands are inaccurate.

She stated that contrary to widespread speculation, the kidnappers were not demanding the implementation of Sharia law, money, or weapons.

Instead, she claimed they were seeking the release of certain individuals currently being held in correctional facilities.

Reacting to the disturbing footage, VDM, who had earlier raised an alarm over another attack, took to social media with an emotional message directed at President Tinubu and top security officials.

He urged authorities to carefully consider the captives' plea and explore every possible option that could lead to their safe return.

According to him, the lives of innocent children and teachers should remain the top priority.

"For the sake of those poor innocent children please President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all service chiefs consider the request and let those kids return to their parents," VDM wrote.

The mass abduction reportedly occurred when heavily armed men invaded three schools in Oriire Local Government Area during a coordinated morning attack.

The affected schools include Community High School, Baptist Nursery and Primary School, and L.A. Primary School.

Reports indicate that 46 people were abducted, including 39 pupils and students, some as young as two years old, alongside seven teachers.

Public concern intensified after a video allegedly showed the killing of mathematics teacher Michael Oyedokun while in captivity. Another teacher was also reportedly killed during the attack.

Watch VDM's video below:

VDM urges authorities to carefully consider the captives' plea and explore every possible option that could lead to their safe return. Photo: VDM.

Source: Instagram

VDM's lawyers deny involvement

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the legal team of VDM reacted after the Presidency called for action over a controversial audio allegedly linked to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The lawyers, Deji Adeyanju & Partners, described the recording as doctored and falsely connected to their client.

The legal team also maintained that a review of VDM’s verified social media pages would show that he neither created nor circulated the audio while calling on security agencies to investigate those behind the recording

Source: Legit.ng