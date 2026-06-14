Senator Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole has claimed that the 2027 elections posed no challenge for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Senator Oshiomhole strongly criticised Peter Gregory Obi's leadership on Anambra state security issues

The former APC national chairman predicted President Tinubu's landslide victory despite opposition candidates

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Adams Oshiomhole, senator representing Edo North, has said the 2027 presidential election will pose no real challenge to President Bola Tinubu, asserting that the Nigerian leader will win re-election “hands down.”

Oshiomhole and President Tinubu are both chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), with Oshiomhole serving previously as national chairman of the party, while Tinubu was its national leader.

Senator Adams Oshiomhole says President Bola Tinubu will win the 2027 presidential election “hands down,” describing the race as no real challenge. Photo credit: @PeterObi, @atiku, @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

Oshiomhole: Tinubu faces no challenge

Speaking in a video interview on The Mic on Podcast, released on Sunday, June 14 and monitored by Legit.ng, the former labour leader and ex-Edo state governor also strongly criticised Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2027 elections. Obi was the presidential flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, where he finished third with 6,101,533 votes.

Senator Oshiomhole stated that President Tinubu will defeat his opponents like former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Obi very easily in the 2027 elections.

He said:

“Peter Obi could not fix security in Anambra state. It took the intervention of Governor Willie Obiano, who took over from him to begin to destroy the property of those who he believed are involved in kidnapping. Governor Obi as he was then. I was a governor at the time; my state was safer than Anambra."

The outspoken chieftain of the ruling APC continued:

“If Obi couldn’t fix Anambra state, he couldn’t fix the Bakassi Boys, and Bakassi Boys got out of control, and it took the intervention of Obiano to now intervene, you think that is the guy who has the courage?"

Adams Oshiomhole says President Bola Tinubu will comfortably defeat opposition figures Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi in the 2027 election. Photo credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

He added:

"Look at him recently saying we shouldn’t do ethnic profiling. Fine. So, what should we do differently?

"Everybody knows that things are not perfect. A statesman must provide answers. We haven’t heard specific solutions that he will deploy other than this buzzword ‘do the right thing’. So, Tinubu will win hands down, and these people will not even get the kind of votes they got before (in the 2023 election).”

Senator Oshiomhole’s interview can be watched below via the X post:

Read more on the 2027 election:

Fayose predicts winner of 2027 election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Ekiti state governor Ayodele Fayose said ex-vice president Atiku and ex-Anambra governor Obi’s division will work in favour of President Tinubu’s re-election.

Fayose said the separation of Atiku and Obi, contesting on the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and NDC platforms, would pave the way for Tinubu’s victory in the 2027 presidential election.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain explained that the opposition had weakened its chances of defeating Tinubu by failing to unite under one political party.

Source: Legit.ng