The United Kingdom has marked the first anniversary of the Air India AI171 accident in Ahmedabad, remembering the 260 lives lost

A statement from the UK expressed solidarity with families of all nationalities affected by the tragedy

The UK Air Accidents Investigation Branch continues to support families by sharing updates approved by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau

On June 12, 2026, the United Kingdom released a solemn statement marking the first anniversary of the Air India AI171 accident in Ahmedabad, Western India.

The tragic incident claimed the lives of 260 people, both on the aircraft and on the ground.

The UK marks the Air India AI171 anniversary with a solemn statement of remembrance. Photo credit: BASIT ZARGAR/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The statement read:

“12 June marks the first anniversary of the Air India AI171 accident in Ahmedabad, Western India, that claimed the lives of 260 people on the aircraft and on the ground. Our thoughts are with those from all nationalities who have been affected by this accident.

“The UK Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) continues to work in its capacity as an Expert under ICAO Annex 13 to pass on to affected families information approved for public release by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), India."

The UK emphasised its solidarity with families and communities worldwide who continue to grieve. The accident affected people of multiple nationalities, highlighting the global impact of aviation tragedies.

Role of the UK AAIB

The UK Air Accidents Investigation Branch reaffirmed its role as an expert under ICAO Annex 13, ensuring transparency and communication with affected families. By working closely with the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau of India, the AAIB continues to provide updates approved for public release.

This anniversary serves as a reminder of the importance of aviation safety and international cooperation in accident investigations. The UK’s involvement underscores its commitment to supporting families and improving safety standards worldwide.

Statement from India

“Today marks one year since the tragic accident involving Air India Flight AI-171, a Boeing 787-8 aircraft operating from Ahmedabad to London, which occurred shortly after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, on 12 June 2025. On this solemn occasion, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) expresses its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of all those who lost their lives in the accident. We also acknowledge the enduring pain and loss suffered by all those affected.

“The AAIB is conducting the investigation in accordance with the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2017, as amended, and the standards and recommended practices contained in ICAO Annex 13. A Preliminary Report containing factual information was released on 12 July 2025.

“Over the past year, the investigation team has undertaken an extensive and rigorous examination of all relevant technical, operational, organisational and human factors associated with the accident. This effort has been supported by accredited representatives, technical advisers and subject matter experts from relevant organisations. Significant progress has been made in the examination and analysis of aircraft systems, flight recorder data, engine-related components, maintenance and operational records, and other evidence relevant to the investigation.

“The evidence gathered and the results of various examinations are currently being analysed in a comprehensive and integrated manner. Additional technical evaluations and specialist examinations, wherever considered necessary, will continue to be undertaken to ensure that all findings and conclusions are supported by verified evidence and sound scientific analysis.

“The AAIB remains firmly committed to conducting a thorough, independent, objective and evidence-based investigation. The Final Report will be released upon completion of all investigative activities and the requisite international review and consultation processes prescribed under ICAO Annex 13.

“The sole purpose of an accident investigation is to enhance aviation safety through the identification of lessons and safety recommendations, and not to apportion blame or liability. Accordingly, AAIB urges all stakeholders, including the media and the public, to refrain from speculation or premature conclusions while the investigation remains in progress.

“The AAIB reaffirms its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism, transparency and investigative rigour. Every aspect of the accident will be examined with the utmost care and diligence so that the findings and safety recommendations command the confidence of all stakeholders and contribute meaningfully to the continued safety of civil aviation.”

The Air India AI171 accident highlights the importance of global aviation safety. Photo credit: DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

People compensated after Air India plane crash

Legit.ng earlier reported extensively on one of the most painful aviation tragedies in recent memory. The Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner, travelling from Ahmedabad to London, crashed into a student hostel shortly after takeoff. It was described as the world’s most devastating aviation accident in the past 10 years, claiming 241 lives on board and at least 38 on the ground.

Source: Legit.ng