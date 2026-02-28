King Mitchy has returned to social media after news of her reported demise trended online, as she shared a new video

In the post, she addressed the controversy surrounding her and the school renovation she carried out

Her post generated buzz online as fans dragged her and mocked her, calling her “Lazarus” and asking if it was truly her

Controversial influencer Mukoro Michelle, also known as King Mitchy, has finally made a post following news of her alleged demise.

The businesswoman had been trending online since her feud with Verydarkman, with many people reacting to the controversy. An influencer had also visited the school she renovated to review the work done there.

In her post, after it was alleged that she was no more, King Mitchy stated that many people have been trying to discredit her work by questioning her intentions and dragging her name online.

According to her, she did not renovate the school for validation, as she explained the reason behind her action. She said she grew up without certain privileges. King Mitchy revealed that she did not know her father while growing up and only met him once when she was eight years old.

King Mitchy Shares More About Her Past

The brand influencer added that if she sees her father today, she may not recognise him because her mother took her to see him in prison at the time.

She further stated that people do not understand the strength it takes for her to keep going and build herself. According to her, she has had to stand on her own, yet people sit behind their phones daily to tear her down and insult her.

King Mitchy promised to keep growing and said she would not allow anyone to silence her over her work.

She also shared a video of a woman who works at the school she renovated, showing the new improvements made after a clip highlighting the school’s poor condition surfaced online.

Recall that an aide of the influencer has shared a video as he gave update about her. He stated that he went to her house and confirmed that she is alive but not in a good condition.

Here is King Mitchy's post below:

Reactions over King Mitchy's video

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans as seen below:

@richezgold_offical commented:

"Nobody is trying to discredit you; these are just the consequences of your own actions. You chose to step away from your work to push an agenda and start drama with someone who was minding their own business. Now that it’s backfired, trying to play the victim feels manipulative. A simple, sincere apology would have ended this days ago."

@greeneiwobi reacted:

"Ah you didnt die again? God of Oladips Dey do wonders."

@big_daisy_ said:

"The question is : Why post a video saying you renovated a school in 6Days when you know it’s not a completed project."

@the_sarah_official1 shared:

"VDM will arise too bcos Mitchy just arose o."

@ samuelojetola_ stated:

"Lazarus is that you? "

@princeebuka7 reacted:

"We deserve an apology if you’re still alive."

@ogkhalifaa stated:

"Are you posting from heaven?? Or it’s your management."

VDM allegies threat to life

Legit.ng had reported that Verydarkman had shared an emotional video about an alleged threat to his life amid his feud with King Mitchy, which has dragged several people into the controversy.

The activist had posted multiple videos about his clash with King Mitchy, during which he also dragged Seyi Tinubu and described him as an alleged sponsor.

