Armed bandits attacked Pissa village in Niger State, resulting in three deaths and destroyed homes

The military engaged the bandits during the Saturday morning assault, but details remain unclear

The state police confirmed the terrorist activity while urging community vigilance and safety measures

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Niger State - Armed bandits have killed three people and burnt houses in Pissa village, Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.

The terrorists carried out the killings after attacking the village at about 9:00 am on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

The state police spokesperson, SP Wasiu Abiodun, said the military engaged the bandits during the deadly attacks.

Abiodun, however, said the details of the encounter remained sketchy.

“The report received indicated that suspected bandits invaded Pissa village in Borgu local government area.

“Three persons were reportedly killed during the attack, and some houses were set ablaze.

“However, the military responded and engaged the terrorists, but further details are still sketchy.”

The attack comes after the state government and police denied the initial report of invasion that made schoolchildren in Minna, on Wednesday, June 10, 2026.

It was gathered that the pupils and students hurriedly ended school sessions and fled to their homes over fears that bandits might have stormed their schools.

Abiodun disclosed that police officers visited all the schools mentioned in these areas, and no such attack occurred in any school within the state.

Bandits kidnap monarch, shoot wife

Recall that armed bandits kidnapped a traditional ruler, Adeniyi Adelana, in Ondo State during a late-night attack.

Gunmen shot the monarch's wife, who is receiving medical treatment after the assault.

The Police launched a search-and-rescue operation to locate the kidnapped ruler and ensure community safety.

Read more similar stories on bandit attacks:

ISWAP's ‘bomb-making specialist’, senior commander surrender

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that two ISWAP members, including a bomb-making specialist, surrendered to the Nigerian troops in Yobe State.

Their surrender marks a significant victory for security forces combating Boko Haram and ISWAP in the north-east region.

The insurgents could reveal critical information on bomb factories and logistical routes for terrorist operations.

Source: Legit.ng