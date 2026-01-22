Veteran Nigerian singer Sky B has opened up about a desperate move he made in 2007 when he was chasing the kind of success Don Jazzy achieved in the music industry

The singer claimed that he went as far as getting spiritual concoctions with strange ingredients and performing secret rituals just to make it to the top like his peers

Nigerians flooded social media with hilarious reactions to Sky B's confession, with many people telling him to rest and focus on more important things happening in the country

Veteran Nigerian rapper and singer Sky B, whose real name is Palisico Ogunka, has ignited reactions after revealing that at the height of his career, he once sought a contact with the Illuminati in a bid to achieve rapid success.

He made this revelation while reflecting on his journey in the music industry, which came amid conversations about the mental and emotional toll of stardom following reports surrounding the death of young Fuji artist Destiny Boy.

Sky B explained that the pressure to succeed in the mid-2000s was overwhelming, especially as upcoming artists watched their peers rise to fame almost overnight.

He said that his desire to match the success of Mo’Hits Records' boss, Don Jazzy, pushed him toward desperate decisions.

According to the singer, he asked a close friend to help him contact the Illuminati in 2007, believing it was one of the shortcuts to stardom at the time.

According to him, his friend eventually returned with the contact, and he alleged that several artists from his era joined the group and later rose to prominence.

The Ma Bebe hitmaker explained that he was given some spiritual concoctions made with strange ingredients to rub on his body and other rituals he had to perform as directed by the Illuminati in order to rise to stardom.

Sky B said the pursuit of fame was so intense that many young artists were willing to explore extreme options just to break into the spotlight.

Reflecting on his own path, the singer noted that his life eventually took a different turn, forcing him to think deeply about fame, his personal choices and the high price attached to success.

Nigerians mock Sky B following the revelation

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@aj_the_june_girl commented:

"Cha! Rest."

@bihflako said:

"Them don scam una, how much you pay for membership? ozuor, when someone starts talking like this I just automatically stop respecting him, you had accidents cause you were drinking and driving, living the fast life."

@ibadanninja commented:

"Illuminati give you 'pomade'😂😂😂. Nothing worry man pass make he get money before make he sapa come later turn him best friend....."

@sophiewendy reacted:

"Lol leave me ooh 😂😂😂😂 which kind pomade, abeg are you from ogoja? You dey really talk like my husband 😂😂😂😂😂 very anyhow person."

@itsarinze_ wrote:

"You were ready to do it and enjoying its benefits until it involved your family, hmm 🤔! No be small thing una de see for the deeeeviil hand. May God keep you safe and show you his ways. We God's children will wait on the Lord."

@sassycindy_sossa opined:

"Mtchewwwww, NEXT!!!! we have more urgent matters to treat sir."

@just_ognatty1 said:

"Sky B, Please! Allow us concentrate on what is happening in Makoko😂😂😂."

Sky B says he took shortcuts to fame because he wanted to be like Don Jazzy.

Source: Instagram

Source: Legit.ng