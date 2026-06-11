Alexx Ekubo’s elderly father has spoken publicly for the first time since the actor’s death

His emotional tribute revealed the heartbreaking moment he learned of his son's passing

Family members also shared touching details about Alexx’s marriage and the qualities that endeared him to his wife’s family

The service of songs held in honour of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo was filled with tears, prayers, and emotional tributes as family members opened up about the painful void left by his passing.

One of the most touching moments of the evening came when the actor’s father, Mazi Alex Ekubo, broke his silence for the first time since his son's death in May.

The elderly father, who was unable to personally read the tribute due to the emotional weight of the occasion, had his message delivered by one of Alexx’s brothers before an audience of family members, friends, colleagues, and well-wishers gathered in Lagos.

Alexx Ekubo reportedly died after battling liver cancer.

Alexx Ekubo’s father says nothing in his long life prepared him for the pain of losing a child. Photos: Alexx Ekubo.

Source: Instagram

In the emotional tribute, Mazi Ekubo recalled the exact moment he received the devastating news.

According to him, nothing in his long life prepared him for the pain of losing a child.

“The day I received the news of your passing was the darkest day of my life. I never imagined I would live to write a tribute to my son,” the tribute read.

The elderly father also reflected on the joy Alexx brought into the family.

He described the late actor, fondly called Ikenna, as a precious gift whose presence transformed the lives of those around him.

“Ikenna, you were a precious gift from God that brought happiness and joy to the family. Your smile lit up the room,” he wrote.

Sister-in-law shares details about Alexx Ekubo's marriage

Another emotional moment came when Alexx’s sister-in-law spoke about his relationship with his widow, Anwuli.

According to her, the family had no doubts about Alexx from the very beginning.

She revealed that when the actor formally approached them to seek Anwuli’s hand in marriage, they immediately felt at ease.

The family, she said, saw qualities in him that convinced them he was the right man for their daughter and sister.

She described Alexx as intentional, respectful, and deeply committed to the people he loved.

Last video of Alexx Ekubo

Legit.ng had reported that Alex Ekubo was spotted in a video making the rounds on social media after he took a break from the app. In

the clip, he was seen playing with some children and asked a little girl to give him her room. Many expressed concern after seeing his new look in the video and discussed what might be wrong with the actor.

Watch the video here:

Alexx Ekubo's fan club member passes

Legit.ng had reported that a fan of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo had lost her life while helping to make preparations for the funeral of the actor.

Details about her activities in the group and how she has been helping with the funeral plan were shared as the fan page shared the sad news of her demise.

Many were thrown into mourning after learning of her passing, with members offering prayers for the repose of her soul.

Source: Legit.ng