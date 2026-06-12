A Nigerian man has graduated from the University of Ibadan after people predicted he would fail

The graduate celebrated his academic achievement with his mother in a video posted on TikTok

The video accumulated over 100,000 views and thousands of likes within days of publication

A young Nigerian man identified as OJ Dosumu has celebrated his graduation from the University of Ibadan (UI) after overcoming negative predictions about his academic journey.

The graduate took to his TikTok page to share his victory.

A University of Ibadan Law graduate who was told he won't graduate celebrates with his mother. Photo credit: @ola_thee_great/TikTok

Source: Twitter

In the viral video, the young man who graduated from the Department of Law was seen wearing his sign-out attire alongside his mother, who smiled with pride.

He used the moment to reflect on the doubts he faced from people who questioned his ability to finish his university education.

OJ Dosumu (@ola_thee_great) wrote on the platform:

"Someone once told my mom, "Let's see if your son will finish this degree." My response? "That is the word ofman, not the Word of God" Today, God had the final say."

Netizens celebrate with UI law graduate

The emotional video quickly caught the attention of many Nigerians on social media. Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the graduate's post below:

Big_Reems said:

"Congratulations stranger.✨LL.B is not a joke."

Cute zinny said:

"Nawa ooo, person no fit like one video many times."

Cute zinny said:

"Nawa ooo, person no fit like one video many times."

See the TikTok post below:

UI law graduate bags degree after years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady celebrated graduating from the University of Ibadan after waiting nearly 10 years to study Law successfully.

Source: Legit.ng