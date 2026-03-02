Nigerian activist Verydarkman shocked social media after resurfacing days after news of his alleged death went viral

His dramatic “resurrection” followed a controversial online stunt he cied from influencer King Mitchy

The unfolding spectacle has sparked mixed reactions, leaving many eager to know what will happen next

Popular Nigerian activist Verydarkman (VDM) has once again stirred conversations online after resurfacing three days after news of his alleged death spread across social media.

Recall the drama started when the management of influencer King Mitchy announced that she had reportedly died after drinking Hypo during a TikTok live session.

VDM resurrects after faking demise, shares video online. Credit: @verydarkman, @kingmitchy

Source: Instagram

Shortly after the announcement, VDM appeared to play along with the narrative. In a video shared online, he pretended to drink what was described as hypo.

Not long after, posts circulated claiming he had also died. The situation escalated when videos emerged showing a staged burial scene. In the clips, VDM was seen lying in a white coffin as friends, including Kokopee, acted out funeral proceedings.

However, the activist shocked followers again when he took to Instagram after three days to share a video of himself “resurrecting” from the coffin. In the now-viral clip, VDM is seen waking up inside the white casket before stepping out, drawing laughter and disbelief from many social media users.

Adding another twist, VDM shared a clip referencing King Mitchy’s alleged “Sniper” drinking stunt after she reportedly arose from her own supposed death. Mimicking the scene, he acted out a similar scenario before dramatically returning to lie back inside the coffin.

Watch the video below:

Verydarkman's video trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

jojooflele said:

"Thank you Jesus my man is back!!!!"

daveplayblogger said:

"The Sn!p€r no do her Anything, Biko Return Back Again 😂😂."

inemsky_ai said:

"I miss you so much, abeg 😢."

mrbelieveworld said:

"You be werey o😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

iam_tristan02 said:

"You drank sniper come still remember to close the casket ⚰️ this man 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

iam_tristan02 said:

"Honestly have watched this video countless of times 😂😂😂😂bro woke up and went back to death 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

mrbelieveworld

official_ednaira said:

"I talk am oooo😂😂😂😂😂😂 @verydarkblackman go rise life from that coffin... U wan ki who don die? E no possible o."

arc_emdee_official said:

"@verydarkblackman make them just leave this internet for you.....😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂shuuuuuu."

the.green.eyes0 said:

"He is a content creator, we don hear nau dey go ..... Leave our contents creator and preeek seller for us."

official_barbiecue

"Na una call am “content creator” now he don Dey give una content 😂😂😂😂."

princess_starrrrrrrrrr

"VDM can go to any length once he comes for you. Very petty guy😂."

talk2fresh_ said:

"Verydarkman be like who dey fight Avengers….As him de defeat one enemy another enemy dey come out 😹😹."

prince.chimoney said:

"The closing back of his Casket for me 😂😂😂😂😂."

chidex_unique said:

"D returning of the hero,the casket they have buried have come back home 🤣🤣🤣🤣."

VDM’s resurrection drama takes a twist with King Mitchy mimicry. Credit: @verydarkman, @kingmitchy

Source: Instagram

King Mitchy shares allegation made by VDM

Legit.ng also reported that King Mitchy said VeryDarkMan accused her of inappropriate behaviour, alleging that she was “licking lollipop.”

She added that he claimed it belonged to Seyi Tinubu, though she did not confirm the allegation.

King Mitchy warned that she could also have people bring down pages and accused the activist of acting as though he is the only good person, while portraying others as bad.

Source: Legit.ng