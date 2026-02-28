Seyi Tinubu has finally released a statement addressing the allegations against him by VeryDarkMan

The president's son opened up about his first and only encounter with influencer King Mitchy and how he supported her

He also boldly stated that he would not be bullied and wouldn't dignify fiction with panic, stirring reactions online

Seyi Tinubu has broken his silence as he released a statement, addressing the allegations levelled against him by Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, during the online critic's heated exchange with King Mitchy.

Recall that during the course of his feud with Mitchy, VDM claimed she was being used as a political pawn to launder the image of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Seyi Tinubu reveals he only met Mitchy King once amid VDM's allegation. Credit: seyitinubu/kingmitchy/verydarkblackman

According to VDM, her intervention in the education sector was politically motivated.

He claimed Seyi has been funding Mitchy since 2023 and made a bold claim about their relationship.

The critic later alleged in another video that both Seyi and Mitchy were threatening his life.

Seyi Tinubu breaks silence

In a statement released via his Instagram story on Saturday, February 28, 2026, Seyi stated that the allegations and insinuations made about him were false.

Speaking on his encounter with Mitchy, the president's son said he met the influencer once, in a public setting, alongside others.

According to him, he provided financial support for her NGO activities, as he has for many young Nigerians and organisations working to empower people.

Seyi said there had been no secret arrangement and no impropriety of any kind between him and Mitchy.

He expressed displeasure over how he had been inserted into the drama between VeryDarkMan and Mitchy, noting that the critic has been looking for an opportunity to attack him and damage his reputation.

The president’s son added that he wouldn’t be bullied and would not dignify fiction with panic.

"Let me be clear: the allegations and insinuations made about me are false. I met Mitchy once, in a public setting, alongside others. On that occasion, I provided financial support toward her NGO activities, just as I have supported many young Nigerians and organisations working to empower our people.

A follow-up meeting had been scheduled for me to receive an update on the impact of her NGO’s work following the donation. That meeting did not take place because I have been unwell. There has never been a private encounter, no secret arrangement, and no impropriety of any kind.

What is deeply concerning is that a feud I did not start, and in which I have played no part, has been used as a vehicle to insert my name into a narrative without basis in truth. For reasons best known to him, VDM appears to have been looking for a trigger, an opportunity to attack and attempt to harm my reputation and seized upon this situation to do so. I will not accept that.

If my name generates attention, let us at least deal in facts. Supporting charitable causes is not a crime. Meeting someone publicly to support their NGO is not a scandal. Repeating falsehoods loudly does not transform them into truth.

I will not be bullied, and I will not dignify fiction with panic. I have experienced bullying before, and I understand the harm it can cause. That is why I take a firm stance against it. What we are witnessing online, particularly the escalation of attacks that many suggest are having serious mental health impacts, is unacceptable. No disagreement should descend into harassment that risks someone’s wellbeing or safety.

Philanthropy and outreach must never be politicised or weaponised. For over a decade, through my foundation and personal giving, I have supported initiatives in education, enterprise, health, youth empowerment and many others. That work is transparent, documented, and rooted in service.

To those seeking to manufacture controversy: Nigeria needs builders, not bullies. We need responsible discourse, not sensationalism driven by speculation," he said.

Screenshot of Seyi Tinubu's statement is below:

Seyi Tinubu expresses displeasure in VeryDarkMan and King MItchy for involving him in their feud. Credit: seyitinubu

Reactions as Seyi Tinubu's responds to VeryDarkMan's allegations

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

trey_praise1 reacted:

"They’re both dead what do we do now."

seyitinubucroccityblog said:

"The Best man it can only be Legend @seyitinubu."

gb.okolosi001 commented:

"Which youth do u empowered. Na wa. Tell ur papa to fix school, fix hospitals and build industrial infrastructure facilities . Ok fine what about the 24hrs electricity ur father promise Nigerians."

dubybankz reacted:

"@seyitinubu you talked about bully, you forgot VDM was on his own when Mitchy came for him right? So if VDM had allowed her, she would have bullied him."

Seyi Tinubu unfollows King Mitchy

Legit.ng previously reported that Seyi Tinubu unfollowed King Mitchy on Instagram amid her social media feud with VeryDarkMan.

King Mitchy and VDM had engaged in an online feud after she dragged him over renovating schools, with the online critic claiming that the president's son had been funding the influencer since 2023.

Reacting to Seyi's action, someone said, "That was the best decision,because never seen a senseless girl like that,sharing people chat ah,,,,abeg o."

Source: Legit.ng