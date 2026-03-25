Reports emerged on March 13, 2026, claiming the comedian was caught in a gunshot incident while filming a skit in the busy Sango-Ota area

An anonymous source alleged that the entertainer was rushed to Blooming Care Hospital in Alakuko for emergency treatment

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Shaggi hinted at being silenced, stating he wished to "pour out his mind" but feared his words would be deleted

Nigerian comedian and skit maker Broda Shaggi has finally spoken following disturbing rumours about his alleged involvement in a gun-related incident.

The entertainer became a trending topic after claims surfaced online suggesting he had been shot in Sango-Ota, Ogun State.

According to circulating reports, the alleged incident took place on Sunday afternoon under the Sango-Ota bridge.

Broda Shaggi hints at being silenced, stating he wished to "pour out his mind" but feared his words would be deleted. Photos: Broda Shaggi.

Source: Twitter

Some sources claimed the comedian was on location filming a skit when the situation occurred. It was further alleged that he was rushed to a medical facility in Lagos for treatment shortly after.

However, no official statement has confirmed the claims, leaving room for speculation and uncertainty.

Amid the growing concern, Broda Shaggi took to his Instagram story in the early hours of the morning with a message that many have described as cryptic.

Posting around 4 a.m., he hinted at holding back his thoughts, suggesting that expressing himself fully might lead to his words being taken down.

“But if you are gonna leave this world behind, leave it as a good person… it is 4am and I wish like pouring out my mind but I can’t cos they will be deleted.”

The post, which was later deleted, has only deepened curiosity about what may truly be going on behind the scenes.

Read the post below:

Reactions trail Broda Shaggi's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@smallerlilson stated:

"Brodda Shaggi please clear the air about the shooting they said happen. We love you. And you're the realest of all the skit makers honestly"

@sir_ani_ wrote:

"You will be fine my gee… life no balance my brother……… big or small, poor or rich, problem will never end in a man’s life…"

@splendid__0 noted:

"Just so you know you can't be a good person in everyone's story, so if you like continue to please people in the name of trying to be a good person!"

@lightning___aurea shared:

"Live your life how you feel is okay for you,nobody knows where we go afterwards"

@laswealthy wrote:

"We all faced with challenges at some point in our life. The key point of it is that challenges that we did not create, challenge that happened beyond our control will just occurred. The difference is how we respond to this challenges. The only way out is through honestly speaking. Just turn your wounds into wisdom @brodashaggi and anyone that need to hear this including myself"

Broda Shaggi was caught in a gunshot incident while filming a skit in the busy Sango-Ota area. Photo:Broda Shaggi.

Source: Instagram

Lady calls out Broda Shaggi

Legit.ng also reported that a young lady got people talking on social media after she called out Broda Shaggi.

The lady, identified as Adewalespicyjay, claimed the actor told her he loved her just so they could get together.

Source: Legit.ng