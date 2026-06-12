A medical graduate from the University of Ibadan (UI) has shared his career achievements on social media

The medical graduate spent eight years in medical school before completing his programme

He celebrated his milestones after securing a role as an artificial intelligence engineer at a global healthcare company

Dayo Ajisco, a medical graduate from the University of Ibadan (UI), has sparked conversations online after sharing his academic and professional achievements.

The medical doctor revealed that he transitioned into the tech space as an artificial intelligence engineer shortly after completing his degree.

A UI medical graduate celebrates his career path and achievements. Photo credit: Dayo_Ajisco/X

Source: Twitter

University of Ibadan flaunts achievements, milestones

Taking to his X handle, @Dayo_Ajisco, the UI graduate explained that his medical school journey lasted for eight years. Despite the rigorous demands of his medical programme, he actively built data models and deployed technology to solve healthcare challenges during his student days.

Ajisco stated that he worked with a health-tech organisation, HelpMum, for three years. During his tenure, he focused on developing artificial intelligence solutions aimed at improving maternal and child health outcomes across Nigeria.

He wrote on the Twitter platform:

"A few months ago, I graduated from @ibadanmedicine medical school (after 8 yrs). This week, I joined @CibaHealth as an AI Engineer.

I'd spent the last 3 years at @helpmum_ng building AI for maternal and child health, reaching over 500k lives. So grateful! ❤️

Still day one! 🚀"

Reactions as UI medical graduate celebrates achievements

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the UI graduate's post below:

@Global_Tess said:

"Congratulations. 🎊"

@OchukoWhoro said:

"Bhad guy. Congratulations."

@oghaleeeeee said:

"Congratulations. 🥳"

See the X post below:

UI medical graduate celebrates, bags degree

Earlier, Legit.ng had earlier reported that a medical student graduated from the University of Ibadan with a Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Science degree.

Source: Legit.ng