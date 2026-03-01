Peller has shared a video blasting King Mitchy over her viral live session on TikTok before her alleged death

The streamer shared how the influencer's action could affect TikTok users in Nigeria as he issued a warning to her

He stated her action threatened the source of livelihood of Nigerians on the social media platform

TikToker Hamzat Habeeb Adelaja, better known as Peller, has knocked social media influencer Mukoro Michelle, popularly known as King Mitchy, over her attempt to end the source of livelihood of many Nigerians, including himself, on TikTok following her viral stunt.

Recall that Mitchy drank a poisonous substance on a TikTok Live video following the backlash and bullying she faced on social media over her dispute with critic, VeryDarkMan.

Peller blasts King Mitchy for attempting to end it all on TikTok. Credit: peller089/kingmitchy

Source: Instagram

Hours after the live video, the reports of the influencer's alleged death were announced by her management, which later turned out to be false.

Peller blasts King Mitchy

Reacting to the drama, Peller in a video released on Saturday, February 28, queried why she chose TikTok and not Instagram to carry out her stunt.

Peller stated that unlike Mitchy, many Nigerians, including himself, were not funded by anyone and have had to rely on platforms like TikTok to make a living.

He also questioned why she had to do a TikTok Live if she wanted to kill herself.

"Abeg make una tell King Mitchy, if she wan kill herself, make she go front, You wan to collect food from somebody mouth, na God go punish you, if you want to die go front, na TikTok, them no dey give us money o, na TikTok we dey see money chop. nobody dey sponsor us, Peller said.

“Make una go carry one of una food seller, she dey TikTok o. She don go drink hype for live stream. If u wan kpai yourself, why must u come to TikTok Live, Instagram Live dey there. If anything happens to TikTok Live, we go finish u if u never kpai," he also wrote in a comment section.

Peller shares how Nigerians could affected with King Mitchy's stunt on TikTok. Credit: peller089

Source: Instagram

The video of Peller critising King Mitchy is below:

Reactions as Peller blasts King Mitchy

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments as many Nigerians agreed with Peller's stance. Read them below:

iamnaijabobo said:

"I like as everybody Dey give am wotowoto, e come be like say we Dey wotowoto seasoning."

mcee_sweet reacted:

"If we continue that kind live stream Omo TikTok go end live stream for Nigeria."

prettiestmary54 said:

"No be d death Dey pain peller na where d death wan take place."

wedopetwinz said:

"You wey come Instagram live nkor?…Ahbeg make anybody do wetin them wan do."

captainmichzy said:

"Joke apart, there is sense in this. Peller is more hardworking dan MITCHY. Nobody dey gv peller 100m for free."

King Mitchy shares allegation made by VDM

Legit.ng also reported that King Mitchy said VerDarkMan accused her of inappropriate behaviour, alleging that she was “licking lollipop.”

She added that he claimed it belonged to Seyi Tinubu, though she did not confirm the allegation.

King Mitchy warned that she could also have people bring down pages and accused the activist of acting as though he is the only good person, while portraying others as bad.

Source: Legit.ng