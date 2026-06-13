Chimamanda Adichie has shared details of her experience with Euracare Hospital following the death of her late son a few months ago

In the post, she alleged that the hospital has been frustrating the case and made a request to her fans

Many were taken aback after reading her statement and tried to console her over her loss

Nigerian writer Chimamanda Adichie has shared heartbreaking details regarding her late son’s case with Euracare Hospital.

The renowned author lost her son while she was in Nigeria, and details of what allegedly happened at the hospital have since surfaced online.

Reactions trail Chimamanda Adichie's post about Euracare Hospital over late son. Photo credit@chimamandaadichie

Source: Instagram

In her post, she called out Euracare, claiming that the medical centre was denying her the opportunity to mourn in peace.

According to her, she wakes up every day with her heart racing, questioning if what happened is truly real. She explained that it was Euracare that called for an inquest into the death of her son, to confirm or refute allegations of negligence, yet the same hospital is now reportedly seeking to stop the process through a higher court.

Chimamanda Adichie shares more

Fans console Chimamanda Adichie over case about late son. Photo crdit@chimamandaadichie

Source: Instagram

Sharing further, the writer noted that an inquest is a public judicial inquiry designed to establish the circumstances surrounding a death. It is not a trial and not a claim for damages, but simply a search for the truth.

She questioned whether the hospital truly cares about the truth, asking why it would create delays, distractions, or attempt to stop an inquest.

She also alleged that someone among the hospital’s owners contacted a relative, stating that they did not want the matter to go to court so her name would not be “dragged in the mud.”

Chimamanda also appreciated those who had reached out to her family and asked for continued prayers, saying that what they are going through is overwhelming.

She further shared a copy of the letter they received from Euracare Hospital in her post.

Here is the Instagram post below:

Reactions trail Chimamanad's post about his late son

Here are comments below:

Chimamanda Adichie's son's death details spark outrage

Legit.ng compiled a few comments below:

@luxeforlessng reacted:

"I don’t think people really understand the level of lawlessness in Nigeria; this is so heartbreaking."

@ifenkilidiamond commented:

"Imagine losing a child to a hospital's carelessness and still having to fight to get justice, only to be met with obstacles like this. Nigeria will try you in every way possible, and it can be anyone. Imagine Chimamanda going through this. What is the fate of a common man?"

@oyinniwura1 stated:

"The smallest coffins are the heaviest to carry. May God comfort her and her family."

@thepurplegem said:

"Oh Chimamanda, I feel your pain so strongly."

@preshistone shared:

"I read everything. This is just too sad."

Adichie bagged chieftaincy title in 2023

Legit.ng had reported earlier that the renowned novelist, Chimamanda Adichie, became the first woman to be made a chief in Abba, Anambra state.

She was conferred with "Odeluwa," which means she who writes for the world, by HRH, Igwe Leonard Nwankwo Ezeh of Abba.

Source: Legit.ng