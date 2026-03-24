Rumours suggested a deep romantic link between the two stars, allegedly tied to their 2023 chart-topping collaboration, "Stamina

A viral video claimed to show the singer confirming the news, but a closer look reveals a case of clever editing and misleading captions

Fans and social media detectives have officially weighed in, calling out the story as a "payout-chasing" stunt designed to mislead the public

A trending post recently caught the attention of many Nigerians after it alleged that Afrobeats star Tiwa Savage was expecting a baby with music producer and singer Young Jonn.

The claim, which circulated widely across social media, suggested that the singer made the revelation during a recent interview, linking the alleged relationship to their 2023 hit song Stamina.

For a moment, fans were left wondering, could there be more to the duo than music?

Rumours suggest a deep romantic link between Tiwa Savage and Young Jonn. Photos: Tiwa Savage/Young Jonn.

Source: Instagram

However, a careful review of the video attached to the viral post tells a completely different story.

Contrary to the claims, the footage showed Tiwa Savage discussing a past phase of her life, including the backlash she faced in 2021 and her relationship with her son.

There was no mention of pregnancy, nor any reference to Young Jonn in that context.

Instead, the singer spoke about her personal growth and her bond with her 10-year-old son, Jamil, following her 2018 divorce from music executive Tunji Balogun.

As the story gained attention, neither Tiwa Savage nor Young Jonn issued any statement to support the claim.

With no credible confirmation and no evidence in the video, the rumour has now been widely regarded as false.

Watch the controversial video here:

Reactions trail rumours around Tiwa Savage and Young Jonn

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@wisdom_god2861 stated:

"I talk am say both of Dem dey relationship I no see I have been suspecting this congratulations in advance"

@HonestarsenalF shared:

"But what I heard from the video is different. I need to clean my ears and listen again"

@qhordman001 wrote:

"This is a good news and it is a win for the both of them . You all should remember that celebrities are human just like me and you . If you are not perfect, them don’t expect it from them."

@sabifindtroubl1 noted:

"Why do Nigerian artists go to an interview abroad and start talking like them, Chinese people talk like Chinese people, Indians talk like Indian! Why Nigerians Dey shame to sound Nigerian."

@AgberoFcBAT shared:

"Speaking your truth or dropping a rollout for a new project We’ve seen this script before. The timing is a bit too convenient if you ask me. I’ll believe it when I see the scan, until then, this is just a 10/10 marketing move for the next single."

Tiwa Savage and Young Jonn collaborated on hit 'Stamina' in 2023. Photo: Tiwa Savage.

Source: Instagram

Tiwa Savage opens up on motherhood struggles

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tiwa Savage revealed how becoming a mother almost ruined her career during an interview on an episode of the FlowWithKorty podcast.

She explained that childbirth affected her emotionally and professionally, admitting she struggled to bond with her son after learning she was expecting a boy instead of a girl.

The singer added that her body changes after childbirth, and losing a major Pepsi campaign deepened her struggles, although she now describes her son, Jamil, as her best friend.

Source: Legit.ng