2025 was a good year for some celebrities in the Nigerian entertainment industry as they made acquisitions running into hundreds of millions of naira

Despite the economic hardship, popular stars like Kizz Daniel moved beyond the shores of Nigeria to become homeowners in other African nations

Others went all out to add new cars to their garage, with a Nigerian gospel singer acquiring a Tesla Cybertruck

Despite the prevailing economic hardship in 2025, some celebrities in the Nigerian entertainment industry did well enough to spoil themselves and their loved ones with expensive acquisitions.

While some celebrities kept their wins private, others took to social media to share the good news about their acquisitions with fans and supporters.

Davido, Peller, other celebrities who splurge millions on new houses and cars in 2025. Credit: davido/peller089/regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

In 2025, the gospel music industry and Nollywood were not left out of expensive purchases as they went toe-to-toe with Afrobeats stars, who are known for going all out to get what they desire.

Also, this year, some Nigerian celebrities became homeowners in other African countries. In this article,

Legit.ng listed popular celebrities who spent big on new houses and cars in 2025.

1. Davido breaks the bank on luxury cars, house in 2025

The Afrobeats star, known for his love for cars, included a new Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan Series II SUV worth ₦1.7 billion in his car collection this year.

Aside from spoiling himself, the singer also spent heavily on his family members. In September, Davido gifted his wife, Chioma, a brand new G-Wagon worth over ₦450 million for her 30th birthday.

He also made waves on social media after he gifted two GAC GS8 SUVs to his daughters, Imade and Hailey Adeleke.

Davido also acquired a new home in Atlanta, United States this year.

Davido spoils family members with luxury cars. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

2. Regina Daniels buys a house amid marital drama

In October, the popular actress and filmmaker acquired a new house shortly after accusing her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, of domestic violence.

Amid rumours of divorce in their marriage, Regina Daniels bought a new storey building for herself.

“In my house I am a Queen! I needed a roof over my head so I got this for me and my family,” she wrote in a caption for the video of her new home.

Regina Daniels becomes a homeowner. Credit: regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

3. Kizz Daniel becomes a homeowner in Tanzania

A few days before Christmas, the Buga crooner gifted himself and his family an expensive gift.

On Sunday, December 14, Kizz Daniel shared pictures showing the interior of his new vacation home in Zanzibar, Tanzania.

Announcing the acquisition, he expressed gratitude to his fans for a successful year.

Kizz Daniel gifts himself a vacation home in Tanzania for Christmas. Credit: kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

4. Peller buys N350m mansion, Benz

In September of this year, the 20-year-old streamer and TikTok star shook the net with the acquisition of a multi-million-naira mansion valued at N350 million in Lagos.

Peller made this known during a live chat with fellow influencer Sandra Benede, disclosing that the luxury property is located on Chevron Drive in Lekki.

Also, in March, Peller acquired a brand-new Mercedes Benz SUV worth over ₦100 million. He, however, crashed the car in an accident in November.

5. Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux acquire a new home in Kenya

The celebrity couple, in November, shared a heartwarming video, announcing the acquisition of a new home in Kenya, reportedly valued at N3 billion.

Priscilla and Jux also uploaded a video of the home's interiors on social media, which sparked appreciation among their fans.

Their new mansion included a massive swimming pool, bedrooms, and lounge space with lighting, a chandelier, a soft cream-and-gold bed frame, among other exotic vibes.

Priscilla Ojo and husband show off their new home in Kenya. Credit: jumajux

Source: Instagram

6. Victor Thompson gifts his wife a Benz

The gospel singer warmed hearts online after gifting his wife a new Mercedes-Benz to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

Victor Thompson's unexpected gesture was captured in a video that also showed his wife's reaction to the thoughtful gift.

Gospel singer Victor Thompson's wife becomes a Benz owner. Credit: victorthompson

Source: Instagram

7. Mercy Eke acquires a Lamborghini Urus

The BBNaija reality star became the proud owner of a Lamborghini Urus, worth approximately ₦410 million, early in the year.

Mercy Eke, who described the car as “my newest pet," also posted a video to give fans a view of the sleek interior of her car.

The reality star is known for her love for luxury cars, which earned her the nickname “Lambo” during the BBNajia ‘Lockdown’ edition.

8. Ada Ehi and her husband buy a Tesla Cybertruck

Popular gospel singer Ada Ehi and her husband, Moses Ehi, turned heads online after showing off their newly acquired Cybertruck.

The 41-year-old shared photos and a video in the expensive ride online.

Gospel Singer Ada Ehi becomes a Cybertruck owner Credit: adaehimoses

Source: Instagram

9. Destiny Etiko joins the G-Wagon gang

The Nollywood actress went all out to celebrate herself during 2025 Valentine's Day with a new Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, worth ₦350 million.

Destiny Etiko shared photos of herself posing with the new SUV, which elicited reactions from fans and colleagues in the movie industry.

Actress Destiny Etiko buys new Benz in 2025. Credit: destinyetikoofficial

Source: Instagram

10. 'Jesus Boy' Spyro spends big on houses

Earlier in the year, the Who's Your Guy crooner took to social media to show off his newly acquired home, sharing an emotional testimony reflecting on his journey from doubt to success.

Towards the end of the year, Spyro made waves online after he also gifted his fiancée a multi-million naira mansion.

11. 'Seyi Tinubu's friend' Lege Miami completes mansion

This year, actor and matchmaker Lege Miami joined the league of celebrities who own multimillion mansions.

He proudly shared a plush photo of his newly completed building, which he named 'Lege Miami Villa.'

Lege Miamii shows off his new home. Credit: legemiamii

Source: Instagram

12. Luchy Donalds buys two houses, new car

In October, the actress announced the acquisition of another property, marking her second house purchase in 2025.

Expressing gratitude for what she described as significant blessings within a short period, Luchy Donalds wrote,

“Grateful for another one, God has blessed me with two houses in one year, and a car earlier this year."

Car crash: Peller's colleague speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Joblaq, a close associate of Peller, expressed disappointment in the streamer for crashing his Benz.

In a live video, he disclosed that Peller had attempted to crash his car in the past.

He recalled that the streamer was still using his Toyota and had made a similar move over a disagreement between him and Jarvis.

Source: Legit.ng