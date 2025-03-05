A Nigerian TikTok star, Peller, has reportedly splashed N350 million on a new house in a choice area in Lagos

The live streamer disclosed this during a TikTok live session with influencer Sandra Benede, to the joy of fans

The news of Peller’s N350 mansion spread on social media and raised a series of reactions from Nigerians

Nigerian TikTok star Habeeb Hamzat Adelaja, aka Peller, has announced that he bought a N350 million house in Lagos.

The public figure was on a TikTok live show with influencer Sandra Benede when he shared the news of his latest property.

The 19-year-old live streamer shared some details about the house, noting that it’s a very big property which he should be moving into around October 2025.

According to Peller, he does not want people to think he was able to get the house from TikTok funds. The live streamer said he has a lot of wealthy people in his DM who just ask for his account details to send him money and even insist on being anonymous.

Peller said that some of the funds he got from well-wishers were too huge for him not to mention names and that he will do so once his N350 million house is ready. In his words:

“It’s big, I should be moving inside around October. I don’t want some people to say it’s TikTok money, no o shut up. Deal wey me dey collect on the low gan. You know say some people normally dey enter my DM to say ‘Peller send account, I want to send you money’, I swear to God, big people go say Peller send account, they will say ‘don’t mention my name’ why dem dey always do like that say ‘no mention my name?’ some people go send money wey be say you go wan kpai yourself, dem go say ‘don’t mention my name’ as how? I will mention names. Once my house is standby like that, I will mention names. That house is big.”

Peller also disclosed that his mansion is located in Chevron Drive, Lekki and that he doesn’t care if people do not believe him because they will see it in time.

See the video below:

Peller also shared a TikTok video to react to people saying he should not have talked about the details of his new house:

Reactions as Peller buys N350 million mansion

The news of Peller’s new N350 million house made the rounds on social media, and congratulatory messages started to pour in for the TikTok star. However, several other netizens expressed their disbelief.

Wunmiade4 said:

“Keep. Winning dear❤️.”

Soldadodaniel223 said:

“Congrats 🎊 👏😍😍.”

Drsuccessful100mdollar said:

“Successful transactions ahead ❤️.”

Callmejoan__ said:

“Aww congratulations 🎉.”

Juliusrebeccaolamide wrote:

“Abeg who is his sugar zaddy o cuz if he's a lady now, left to some nltwit they will start screaming no be this tiktok? Na sugar zaddy dey run am😏😏 awon alaraka... Congratulations o jere Peller, this joy will be permanent by God grace and mine shall come too by the grace of Almighty God 🙏.”

Rantilampard wrote:

“He never said he bought the house already. He said he's about to and he's going to be updating us as the work progresses. Una dey too do o.”

__oluwagbemileke__ said:

“E Dey show for peller face say na lie.”

Peller builds toilet for family

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Peller put smiles on the faces of a family during his Instagram live session.

The content creator, who was planning to have a TikTok live session with Wizkid had a chat with a family who needed a toilet in their house.

He pledged N500k to them during the session, and the whole family was in tears.

