Videos from the traditional wedding of footballer Kelechi Nwakali and Hadiza Chidera have emerged on social media

Heated controversy has also trailed a clip of the footballer's bride issuing advice in a cryptic post

Many Nigerians have taken to social media to share different views, with many criticising the couple

It was a moment of celebration for football star Kelechi Nwakali and his new wife, Hadiza Chidera, as they tied the knot traditionally on Friday, June 12, 2026.

Videos from the event, which surfaced on social media, captured the footballer, who plays as a midfielder for EFL League One club Barnsley, and his bride in traditional attire as family and friends celebrated with the couple.

Videos from Kelechi Nwakali’s traditional wedding surfaced on social media. Credit: nwakali25/_hadiza552

Source: Instagram

Their wedding comes barely a few days after the couple announced their engagement on social media.

Kelechi Nwakali's bride's cryptic post trends

A clip from the traditional wedding has ignited heated debate as it showed Hadiza sharing an unusual post which quickly caught the attention of netizens.

“Hi guys, they have come to marry me. Moral of the story, make sure anything you are doing, leave it, and snath your friend’s husband,” she said.

The post immediately sparked reactions, with many followers questioning whether the remark was a joke, sarcasm, or a subtle reference to past relationship drama.

As of the time of this report, neither Kelechi nor Hadiza had issued any statement concerning the remark.

Nigerians react to video from footballer Kelechi Nwakali's traditional wedding. Credit: nwakali25

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that actress Toyin Abraham made waves on social media over her dramatic display at her niece's wedding in Ibadan, Oyo state.

Slide the post below to listen to Kelechi Nwakali's bride's advice and watch the video from their traditional wedding:

Reactions trail clip from Kelechi Nwakali's wedding

Many reacted to the footballer's wife's advice as they shared hot takes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

zorro_swansea commented:

"You no do pass , Stella damasus , Rosey Churchill and Judy Austin."

nwamaka.ndego said:

"You can't act phoolish on your wedding day. It just shows she doesn't have rest of mind because is this one talk. Mtcheww."

Ngozi C Opara said:

"No be person husband be this."

Stephen Peace wrote:

"yes the guy was married before he started dating her while in the marriage."

Chika Nwogwugwu commented:

"How big boy like kelechi go marry poor man daughter. Wetin she wan come do for you abi you marry am just to spite your wife."

Isoiza Fave said:

"Na turn by turn. Peggy don collect her own your own dey come for front."

Joy Uchechi Chukwu commented:

"Her healing go really long, the guy looks like who’s in the bottle."

Kelechi Nwakali punches opponent

Legit.ng previously reported that Kelechi Nwakali was shown a red card after he punched an opponent during the clash between Barnsley U21 and Birmingham City academy.

The report stated that Nwakali, who appeared visibly frustrated, struck an opponent in the 78th minute as his side trailed 1-2.

This act could see the midfielder face a violent conduct charge, which may increase his potential sanctions, alongside the additional three-game ban he is expected to serve for his actions.

Source: Legit.ng