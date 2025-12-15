Kizz Daniel is now a homeowner in the East African country of Tanzania, as he shared pictures of his newest acquisition

The 'Twe Twe' crooner, who described the new mansion as a vacation home for him and his family, disclosed it was a special Christmas gift

Amid the congratulatory messages that poured in for the singer, some netizens attributed his new house in Tanzania to Priscilla Ojo's influence

Nigerian singer and songwriter Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, well known as Kizz Daniel, is ending the year 2025 in a unique way as he gave himself and his family a Christmas gift ahead of the festive period.

On Sunday, December 14, Kizz flooded his Instagram page with pictures of his new vacation home in Zanzibar, Tanzania.

Announcing the acquisition, the 'Buga' singer expressed gratitude to his fans for a successful year.

He wrote,

"Xmas came early!!! My gift to myself and my family this Xmas & vacation home in Zanzibar, Tanzania. Thank you, guys, for a GOOD YEAR."

Zanzibar, an island in Tanzania, is known for its white-sand beaches, turquoise waters, and rich cultural heritage. It is also a famous destination for celebrities and travellers seeking relaxation and adventure.

Swipe through the post below to see the exterior and interior of Kizz Daniel's new vacation home in Zanzibar:

Comments about Kizz Daniel's Zanzibar home

The post has attracted thousands of likes and comments from fans and celebrities in the entertainment industry as many congratulated the singer.

Legit.ng also captured reactions from netizens who linked the singer's latest asset to Priscilla Ojo's influence after her wedding to Tanzanian singer Juma Jux.

Read the reactions below:

Umeh Ruth Amarachi commented:

"Na tanzanian dey reign now ever since Priscilla married a tanzanian."

Abiola Ismail Raji said:

"Which one be vacation home again bayiiiii!!! God you too answer my prayer.....I too suffer this year. .."

Dave Cee wrote:

"Congratulations, I also hear Tanzania is a beautiful country too."

Masculinity Hub commented:

"Money na water!!! Congrats Vado!"

Morrisons Trybe said:

"I gifted myself a new phone pouch, me sef no small."

Johnny Ubah said:

"Because I don't like social media, me wey gift myself a house in Miami. I dey there now."

Abdul Zak wrote:

"See the advantage of having a sane environment, no fear of bandits or kidnappers. Nigeria nawa o."

Ne Osaretin said:

"Better than all the over priced houses in some parts of Nigeria."

Don Franque said:

"Tanzania is more developed and touristic than Nigeria. They welcome over 500,000 TOURISTS years. They have white sand beaches and wildlife safari adventures. Don’t argue if you haven’t been there before."

Fredrich Uchenna Eze commented:

"Poor man pikin go say na vanity upon vanity."

