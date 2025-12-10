Nigerian singer Spyro has surprised his fiancée, Janet, with a luxurious mansion in Abuja

The singer shared a video on Instagram showcasing the lavish property and hinted at more surprises

Spyro described Helen as patient and deserving, celebrating her as the “latest landlady in Abuja

Nigerian singer Spyro has taken romance to a new level by gifting his fiancée, Janet Atom, a luxurious mansion in Abuja.

The singer announced his engagement to Janet in a romantic video.

The music star unveiled the stunning property on Instagram on Wednesday, December 10, sharing a video that immediately caught the attention of fans.

Spyro surprises his fiancée, Janet, with a luxurious mansion in Abuja. Photos: Spyro.

In his post, Spyro highlighted the significance of the gift and his admiration for Helen’s patience and understanding throughout their relationship.

The singer wrote in the caption:

"GUYS, help me say HELLO and WELCOME to the latest landlady in ABUJA @_callme_njure 🙈 She asked for wigs and phone but GOT A HOUSE 🙈😍 I am genuinely happy for you and you deserve everything coming to you 😁 you haven’t even seen nothing, wait till you get home, something else is waiting."

Legit.ng earlier reported that singer Spyro had earlier praised the powerful influence his fiancée has had on his financial mindset.

The musician credited his woman for helping him make wiser and long-term financial decisions.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the Who’s Your Guy crooner shared how everything began to shift after she came into his life.

The singer also revealed that his fiancée insists on economy class flights so she can reinvest the money into her business, thereby turning down his business class tickets.

Watch the video here:

Fans react to Spyro's gesture to his fiancée

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@kilontreysparkles commented:

"You just keep raising the Bar🔥 BIG Congratulations to our latest Landlady @_callme_njure"

@hocreativity_93 shared:

"@spyro__official please I can manage the project from the beginning to the end with interior design 5 year's experience, I know how to handle artisans pressure very well..... please I can be the project manager for his project please this opportunity will means a lot to me as my birthday gift,..., please"

@lukolade shared:

"Definitely doing this for my woman one day! As long as she deserves"

@edvickdgreatest noted:

"I don't understand this generation mindset 😢 Is your house ordinarily not your wife's own normally"

@blvck_blizzy reacted:

"God help me too now 😭😭😭😩😩🥹🥹Abii shey I dey too shout for you if I dey pray ni ? You fit tell me now I go reduce my voice 😩😩😩😩😩❤️❤️"

Spyro shares a video on Instagram showcasing the lavish property. Photo: Spyro.

Spyro ends beef with Portable

In another development, controversial singer Portable finally ended his beef with Spyro.

Spyro had rejected Portable's request for a collaboration.

In another IG post, he retracted his statement and called the singer a "bad guy" after receiving an email to do a collaboration with him.

