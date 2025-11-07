Afrobeats star Davido has broken his silence following his latest Grammy award nomination

Davido shared a video of him celebrating with his team as he flaunted his newly acquired cars, including a Rolls Royce worth over ₦1billion

Davido's latest acquisition broke the net as many of his fans, as well as non-fans, shared diverse opinions

Nigerian international act David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has caused a buzz on social media over how he celebrated his latest Grammy Award nomination.

Recall that Davido, who is yet to win a Grammy, again earned a nomination in the 2026 list released by the Recording Academy on Friday, November 7.

Davido's "With You" featuring Omah Lay, a hit track off his 5 Album, was nominated alongside Burna Boy's 'Love', Ayra Starr and Wizkid's 'Gimme Dat', and 'PUSH 2 START' by Tyla in the Best African Music category.

While many of Davido's fans are rooting for him to win his first Grammy come February 1, 2026, the music star came online to celebrate his latest achievement.

Davido shared a fun video capturing him and his team celebrating as he flaunted his latest car, a 2025 Rolls Royce Black Badge Cullinan worth ₦1,080,000,000.

The singer's close associate and blogger Tunde Ednut revealed that Davido's new Rolls Royce was worth ₦1,080,000,000.

Celebrating his win, Davido wrote in a caption, "All Glory To God! Job Not Done."

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Davido's father and billionaire Adedeji Adeleke delivered a heartfelt speech at his eldest son's traditional wedding in Lagos.

Addressing the couple, Davido's father stressed that while money and success were good, they were not the foundation of a happy home. He noted that many people who were not financially buoyant live happily, while some with 'billions in the bank' remain miserable.

The video of Davido celebrating after earning a Grammy nomination is below:

Reactions trail Davido's celebration video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

automatedKrazy said:

"It doesn't matter if na 1million or 1billion stream, 1st or 500th car, Baba Ifeanyi go celebrate am, so much joy."

OloriOfOloris reacted:

"He's such a happy man. Love that for him. This is the one we take home."

bizza_bizza0001 commented:

"Easy Win for Davido if grammy no do Werey."

1Darevid1 said:

"To have money and self control no easy oh. Some people gats only 10k for aza Dem fit sit for your head. How Elon musk and Davido dey do am.."

@AJUnited29344 commented:

"Tomorrow his delusional fans go say he no send Grammy."

ALeonard51138 reacted:

"Grammy where him no go smell am."

