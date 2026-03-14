A former assistant lecturer of Covenant University grabbed people's attention after sharing details of his work

He mentioned that he has over 6 years of experience and also shared the range of his monthly salary

The amount he mentioned in the post caught the attention of many people, who have reacted online

A former assistant lecturer at Covenant University, an institution located in Ogun State, has disclosed the amount he was paid as salary.

He made the post hours after revealing the amount he was paid as a lecturer at the university despite having a PhD degree.

Former Covenant University lecturer discloses his monthly salary. For illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Twitter/Engrbimmy, Getty Images/Joseph Egabor

Source: Twitter

Former lecturer at Covenant University displays salary

@Engrbimmy took to his social media page on March 14 to disclose that in January 2024, he was paid a specific amount as his salary while working as a lecturer at Covenant University.

He went ahead to share photo evidence, his payslip, to back his claim, showing the amount he received as salary in January 2024.

While many people have continued to discuss the story on social media, the same individual, @Engrbimmy, explained that years before he obtained his PhD, he worked as an assistant lecturer at the university and mentioned the range of the salary he was paid by the school.

Man who worked as assistant lecturer at Covenant University reveals pay. Photo Source: Twitter/Engrbimmy

Source: Twitter

@Engrbimmy wrote:

“I started as an assistant lecturer with a take-home of less than 100k. The pay-slip (as of Jan. 2024) I posted was WHEN I’VE GOTTEN A PhD (with over 6 years of experience).”

His post explains that before he became a full lecturer and obtained a PhD, he worked as an assistant lecturer and earned less than 100,000.

His revelation generated discussions online, with many people taking to the comment section to react to the salary he mentioned.

Reactions as former assistant lecturer shares salary

@Paytriort wrote:

"I attended my son’s school open day and the parents were given topics to discuss. I was given ‘Education is not a scam’. I talked about how education can make you become a teacher, president and the rest. The teacher said he didn’t even believe the topic himself. He is being teaching for 35years and no one earns more than 100k in the school and he actually thinks education is a scam. Half of the students said they wanted to be footballers in future. I didn’t even know how to convince him that the education is not a scam."

@EgboGideon_ added:

"So what are parents paying expensive school fees for if they can't pay lecturers well? They quality of teaching won't align."

@Chimdi_Victor_ shated:

"Was there free accommodation, free light and water? Or do you still get to pay for all these on the same salary?"

@DonWizi noted:

"Just imagine.... How does that even fly. But you go see people dey manage cos option no dey."

@mic_mitosis1 shared:

"You were most likely a Lecturer II at the time, which is usually the entry level for candidates with PhD, without teaching experience.."

@ogaRasheed said:

"I still don’t understand why lecturers especially those with PhDs are still being underpaid especially in a private university. Like, what’s our problem in this part of the world."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Covenant University graduate went viral after sharing how she turned her grades around. She moved from six Fs and a 1.44 GPA to graduate with a Second Class Upper.

Covenant University graduate shares childhood story

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of Covenant University shared her childhood dream on social media after she finished with an impressive grade from the university.

She explained in the viral post that she had always dreamed of becoming a doctor and gave the reason, but she later studied a different course at the university and graduated with a first class.

Source: Legit.ng