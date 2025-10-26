Regina Daniels showed off a new luxury home, declaring herself “a queen” in her own space

The purchase came amid ongoing tension with her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, over domestic abuse allegations

Her sister, Destiny, defended her online, revealing that Regina booked a private jet for $10,000 and can fund her lifestyle independently

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has gifted herself and her family a brand-new luxury mansion amid reports of a rocky marriage with her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko.

In a post shared on her Instagram page, the 24-year-old actress showed off her new home, standing elegantly on its balcony.

She captioned:

“In my house, I am a Queen! I needed a roof over my head, so I got this for me and my family."

Regina Daniels shows off a new luxury home, declaring herself “a queen” in her own space. Photos: @regina.daniels/IG.

Source: Instagram

The post immediately caught the attention of fans and observers, many interpreting it as a subtle jab at her estranged husband, Ned Nwoko.

Regina and Ned’s marriage has been under public scrutiny following a viral video where the actress accused her husband of domestic abuse.

Although Ned Nwoko denied the allegations, he fired back with claims that Regina’s supposed drug use had strained their relationship.

Days later, rumours of reconciliation surfaced after Regina was spotted flying in a private jet many assumed belonged to her husband.

However, her sister, Destiny Daniels, quickly dismissed the speculation.

Taking to her Instagram story, Destiny expressed frustration at social media users for drawing conclusions based on appearances.

Destiny went on to reveal that Regina had personally booked the private jet for $10,000, asserting her independence.

She wrote:

“Why una like to dey assume things for this socio-media like this? So because of PJ, we go forget pain and plenty of scars just like that? Thank God sey plane no cost much to book. Na just $10k and na my sister, my idolo, wey pay for am! Clock it."

See the post here:

Netizens react to Regina Daniels' post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@vivianlam_glamour:

"The real meaning of in my house. I’m a Queen👍🏾 We are proud of this one"

@thefoodnetworknig2:

"If you like no save money while “enduring” in that marriage o, see you see under bridge! Smart girl, let the baby girl life begin…"

@ritaberry_desserts:

"Thank God say you save for rainy days. In whatever you do please stay alive "

@veevogee:

"Regina has always been a hardworking girl even before marrying baba. She was already making her own money, her mama throat just long ni o.Congratulations darling"

@exceptional_delivery_service:

"Pls ooo don’t let him threaten u with de kids and go back ooo…i remember Laila also left and started building her modelling career again…baba eye red and cajoled her to come back..Nigerians love u and will support u…Bold steps"

Regina Daniels' sister says she has not reconciled with Ned Nwoko. Photos: @regin.daniels/IG.

Source: Instagram

Deeone claims Ned Nwoko made Regina Daniels

Legit.ng also reported that comedian Deeone also reacted to Senator Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels' marital crisis.

Deeone accused Regina of tarnishing Nwoko's name on social media without evidence. The comedian also claimed the senator made the Nollywood actress popular

