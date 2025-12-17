Peller's colleague Joblaq has also reacted to the TikTok star's crash in Lagos making waves online

In a viral video, the upcoming singer recalled how the streamer had attempted to crash his car in the past

Joblaq's video emerged online following new reports that Peller had been arrested by the police

Upcoming singer and TikToker Oyadare Emmanuel Gbolahan, aka Joblaq, who is a close associate of Habeeb Hazmat, aka Peller, has expressed disappointment in the streamer for crashing his Mercedes-Benz.

Recall that the Lagos-based TikTok star was involved in a car crash during a live broadcast on the Lekki-Epe Expressway.

Peller’s colleague Joblaq expresses disappointment in him over car crash. Credit: peller089/jo_blaq02

A viral video captured Peller alone in his new Benz, showing signs of distress over an alleged emotional breakup.

Joblaq recalls Peller's past car-crash attempt

In a live video, Joblaq disclosed that Peller had attempted to crash his car in the past.

He recalled that the streamer was still using his Toyota and had made a similar move over a disagreement between him and Jarvis.

Peller’s colleague Joblaq recalls his past attempt to crash hi Toyota car. Credit: peller089

"Na all these American people I know, they do this kind of thing. Peller, I no believe say you fit do this kind of thing. I still dey para for am because I no understand what got into you. You go live and you jam yourself.

"Even if the whole scenario is funny, you crashed your car that you just got. After you don dey well, I suppose dey sand your face first. You no do well. This thing is not funny.

"You know this whole thing wey play, e don play before o. That time wey e dey use him Toyota, I no know the kind issue wey them get that time. I sha know say him comot and from there he wan go crash him car. He dey always talk say e get one time wey e wan go crash him car, wey I hold am say abeg abeg," he said in part in the video

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian police confirmed Peller's arrest.

The video of Joblaq reacting to Peller's car crash is below:

Reactions trail Joblaq's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as netizens shared diverse opinions about Peller. Read them below:

theonlyfolakeiknow said:

"na small boy na make una leave am."

maya__omalicha commented:

"Na man wey go love me like peller I dey find now."

djkswagz said:

"How much be the Benz? Just one live stream go cover am."

oluwababanlao said:

"Tiktok know let the youths know the value of money these days because when seller never dey see 10k self I know sure say he carry woman for head but when fans begin gift am everything change instead of building better future he dey build woman way know love am."

destinyofwarri wrote:

"If he could actually go back to school he’ll start understanding how to love literately."

djkenscratch said:

"I think the pressure was too much on him, he need therapy, mental health ain’t joke."

amarachee_xx

46 m

It’s not his fault he’s seeing money on a daily basis so he doesn’t know the value of that car."

bhad_boy_scott said:

"Normal relationship I no dey like drop advice not to talk of ChatGPT X Robot relationship."

koko_homes reacted:

"How many people don promise this boy slap?"

dear_umami wrote:

"Peller’s just a lucky boy. The kind of money and fame that jammed Peller is what men used to put in decades of work to get. So, his age and level of enlightenment could not match it."

