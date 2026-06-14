Pastor Harrison Charles was arrested for allegedly luring married women into his congregation in Anambra

The state government, led by Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, urged the public to provide information on Charles' activities amid an ongoing investigation

Eight pastors had been remanded for allegedly staging fake miracles and violating state Homeland Security Law

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering metro news.

Awka, Anambra state - Pastor Harrison Charles has been arrested by the Anambra state government over allegations that he lured dozens of married women away from their husbands and married them.

As reported on Sunday, June 14, by The Nation, Ejimofor Opara, the special adviser on media, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, the governor of Anambra state, confirmed the arrest in a Facebook post.

The Chukwuma Soludo-led Anambra state government arrests Pastor Harrison Charles over allegations involving married women in his congregation. Photo credit: Charles Chukwuma Soludo

Source: Facebook

Anambra pastor held amid wife-snatching claims

Vanguard also noted the pastor's arrest.

Social media has been flooded with testimonies and allegations from individuals who claim to be victims, as well as their relatives. They alleged that the clergyman encouraged wife-swapping among members of his church and, in some cases, took the wives of other congregants as his own.

According to Opara, the embattled cleric has now been handed over to the police for further investigation, adding that the Anambra government and the Anambra state police command had launched a joint probe into the allegations.

Anambra authorities seek information on Charles

Furthermore, Opara urged members of the public with relevant information about the pastor's activities to come forward and assist investigators.

He said:

"Pastor Harrison Charles, founder of Day Spring Assembly in Awada, Onitsha, was arrested by operatives of Agunechemba following a viral video containing several allegations against him.

"He is currently being investigated by the police in collaboration with the Anambra state government."

The statement added via a Facebook post, with an accompanying photograph of the accused pastor:

"During his arrest, about 11 babies were found in his residence. He claimed to be the biological father of all 11 children, stating that they were born to 11 of his wives.

"He also claimed that he could not ascertain the number of wives he has married or the total number of children he has."

Anambra Governor Soludo leads a crackdown on unscrupulous religious figures. Photo credit: @CCSoludo

Source: Twitter

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Eight Anambra pastors remanded

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a High Court sitting in Awka, Anambra state, remanded eight pastors in a correctional centre after they were arraigned over alleged violations of the state’s Homeland Security Law, 2025, including hiring paid actors to stage “fake” miracles.

The pastors were brought before the court by operatives of the state security outfit, Agunechemba, led by Ken Emeakayi, the special adviser on security to Governor Soludo.

Some of the Anambra pastors, who pleaded innocent, were arraigned before Justice Jude Obiorah alongside “agents” they allegedly used to procure persons who were paid to pretend they had been healed or delivered.

Source: Legit.ng