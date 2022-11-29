Jesus Ortiz Paz's biography: age, height, girlfriend, net worth

Jesus Ortiz Paz is a well-known Mexican singer, rapper, and songwriter. He is a member of the regional Mexican band Fuerza Regida. They have released several songs together, such as Soy Montero, En Modesto Sela Pasa, and Chingas Atu Madre.

Jesus Ortiz Paz is a corrido and vocalist from Mexico. He is best known for his involvement in the regional Mexican band Fuerza Regida and has released several songs, including Discuple Usted and El Manuelito.

Full name Jesus Ortiz Paz Gender Male Date of birth 13 May 1997 Age 25 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Sinaloa, Mexico Current residence California, United States of America Nationality Mexican Ethnicity Latino Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 163 Weight in kilograms 73 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa Profession Singer, rapper Net worth $5 million Instagram @jesusortizpazfr

Jesus Ortiz Paz's biography

The singer was born on 13 May 1997 in Sinaloa, Mexico. As of 2022, Jesus Ortiz Paz's age is 25 years. His zodiac sign is Taurus. He is a Mexican citizen who has lived in both California and Mexico.

Career

Jesus has been passionate about music from a tender age. However, he started uploading music to his YouTube channel in January 2017. Together with Jose Garcia, Samuel Jaimez, and Khrystian Ramos, they formed Fuerza Regida.

The band played cover songs at local underground gigs known as flyer parties. In 2018, Jesus and his band released their first album, En Vivo Puros Corridos, which catapulted them to fame.

As a result, they were noticed by music executives and brands, including Rancho Humidle, who signed them. Ever since their debut, they have released several songs. Some of them include:

Billete Grande

No Le Aflojo

Los Mire Con Talento

Señor Miedo

Ya Se Fue Manuel

Gente Del Flaco

Mi Porvenir

Ahora Piden Paros

Malos Pasos

Navidad Sin Ti

Lo Vieron Pasar

En El Radio Un Cochinero

La Envidia Se Dio Cuenta

What is Jesus Ortiz Paz's net worth?

The music artist allegedly has a net worth of $5 million. He has made money from the sale of albums, tickets, and merchandise. Paz also has a YouTube channel where he uploads his songs and earns revenue from the channel.

Who is Jesus Ortiz Paz's girlfriend?

In terms of love, the singer is engaged to Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa, an American social media personality and model.

Jailyne is well-known for her massive Instagram following, with over 14 million followers. She has appeared in several music videos, including Alfredo Olivas' Tus Lagrimas and Nroc Leoj's Chemistry.

Jesus Ortiz Paz and Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa met on Instagram but met in person at Jailyne's birthday party.

Where is Jesus Ortiz Paz from? The singer was born in Sinaloa, Mexico. How old is Jesus Ortiz Paz? As of 2022, he is 25 years old. When is Jesus Ortiz Paz's birthday? He celebrates his birthday on 13 May. He was born in 1997, and his zodiac sign is Taurus. How many people are in Fuerza Regida? The band has four members, Jesús Ortiz on vocals, Jose Garcia on tuba, Samuel Jaimez on the requinto, and Khrystian Ramos on the six-string guitar. Who is Jesús Ortiz Paz's wife? The Mexican singer is not married. He is reportedly currently dating Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa. Who is Jesus Ortiz Paz's daughter? The singer does not have any child that is known to the public. What is Jesus Ortiz Paz's height? The singer stands at 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres and weighs 163 pounds or 73 kilograms. How much does Jesus Ortiz Paz make? His net worth is alleged to be $5 million.

Jesus Ortiz Paz is a Mexican singer, songwriter, and rapper. He is best known as the frontman of the well-known Mexican regional band Fuerza Regida. Paz is well-known for singing, rapping, and producing songs in Spanish, with a few exceptions in English.

