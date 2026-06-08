X user “Swanky” reportedly convicted over false claims involving Adekunle Gold and Simi’s daughter

The social media personality regained freedom after a court-imposed fine was paid by a benefactor

Omoyele Sowore confirmed release, reigniting debates on misinformation and online responsibility

A social media personality identified as Samuel Ademoye Adeyeye, popularly known as Swanky on X, has regained his freedom after reportedly serving part of a court sentence linked to false claims about the daughter of Nigerian music stars Adekunle Gold and Simi.

The development was made public on Monday, June 8, by activist and former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore.

Adeyeye was reportedly convicted of false claims involving Adekunle Gold and Simi’s daughter. Photos: Adekunle Gold/Swanky.

Source: Instagram

He shared details of the release on his verified X account.

According to Sowore, the court-ordered fine that replaced the prison term was paid by a concerned individual, leading to Adeyeye’s release and reunion with his family.

The case reportedly stemmed from a viral post made by Swanky, in which he falsely claimed that Adekunle Gold and Simi had lost their daughter, Deja, to a rare medical condition known as Canavan disease.

The disturbing claim spread quickly online before it was later deleted, but not before it had already gained significant attention and concern among fans of the celebrity couple.

The allegation was later confirmed to be false, leading to legal action being taken against the X user over alleged cyberstalking, cyberbullying, and spreading malicious information.

Reports indicate that the Federal High Court in Lagos handled the case, in which Swanky was allegedly arraigned on charges relating to the circulation of false and damaging content.

He was said to have admitted to making the post during proceedings, which contributed to the court’s decision.

The judgment reportedly resulted in a two-year prison sentence, though the option of a fine was available as an alternative to incarceration.

In a surprising turn of events, Swanky did not spend the full term behind bars.

Sowore revealed that a “Good Samaritan” stepped in to settle the court-imposed fine, paving the way for his release.

“A concerned benefactor stepped forward and paid the court-imposed fine in lieu of imprisonment,” Sowore wrote.

Read the post here:

Reactions trail Sowore's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@DurojaiyeSegun wrote:

"He should have stayed there because the Nigeria he left three weeks ago is now even more dangerous than the prison confinement . Those of us still here are just waiting for our turn to be k+dnpped."

@iam_seeker noted:

"I wish he was made a scapegoat, but life had other plans for him. We cannot build an upright society when actions do not have consequences in equal measure. I hope he has learnt something through his ordeal and will commit to educating others like him."

Omoyele Sowore confirms Adeyeye's release after his fine was paid. Photo: Omoyele Sowore.

Source: Twitter

Deja sings for dad on his 37th birthday

Legit.ng also reported that Deja celebrated her father's 37th birthday, especially in January. The singer marked his day on January 28th, and his wife and daughter made him feel special on that day.

Simi shared a lovely video of the little girl singing a birthday song to him. The video also showed other fun moments the family had together.

Simi took to the caption of the post to pen a sweet note to her man as she called him romantic names.

Source: Legit.ng