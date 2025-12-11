A video has captured the expensive gifts Davido bought for two of his daughters after Sophia Momodu claimed she has been footing the bills alone

The mother of one had shared a post about their daughter, stating that she handles all the expenses except for her school fees

Fans reacted to the video, urging Sophia Momodu to take note of the post and remember what the singer is doing

Nigerian singer Davido Adeleke warmed the hearts of his fans with what he did for two of his daughters from his baby mamas.

A few weeks ago, Sophia Momodu, one of the music star's baby mamas, made a post through her lawyer, claiming that Davido is a deadbeat father.

Fans react as Davido buys two GS8 SUVs for Imade and Hailey. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

She stated that she is handling the expenses for their daughter all alone, except for her school fees, which Davido pays.

In the clip making the rounds, an expensive GS8 SUV in metallic grey was parked near the GAC Motor office.

It was mentioned in the post that two of the SUVs were bought for Imade, Davido and Sophia Momodu's daughter, and Hailey Adeleke.

Video shows interior of Imade, Hailey's jeeps

In the recording, the interior of one of the Jeeps was displayed, with the seats still covered in protective nylon from the manufacturers.

Fans praise Davido for buying cars for his daughters. Photo credid@davido

Source: Instagram

Fans reacted by urging Sophia Momodu to respond to the video. They taunted her, saying that she might wake up tomorrow and accuse the music star of being a deadbeat father.

Many praised the "If" crooner, calling him sweet names, including “intentional man” and "best father to his daughters."

Recall that Davido is very protective of his daughters. He reunited with one of them after a long battle with Sophia Momodu, his baby mama. Hailey has been seen with him on several occasions and was even present at his wedding to Chioma a few months ago.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to post about Davido

Legit.ng compiles reactions of fans to the post. Here are comments below:

@ iwo_risk_ stated:

"Funniest part is every other artist are also doing this but won’t come out and say it , all this isn’t necessary abeg , it’s normal for any reasonable father to take care of his children , stop stressing us abeg."

@everythingg_byajoke stated:

"Best father ever. Best father to best daughters."

@home_of_gist_ reacted:

"Omo Make Wizkid try this thing i won check something."

@obiomaangel said:

"An intentional father."

@angel_igwebuike shared:

"David is a good father."

@bunbright6 commented:

"Who fuels the car? Anything for the crowd to comment."

Imade shares countries she has visited

Legit.ng had reported that Davido's first daughter, Imade Adeleke, answered some question in commemoration of children's day celebration. In the video, she was asked the number of countries she had visited, and she said that it could be one billion.

She also named Monaco as her holiday destination, as she added that she loves to own a racing car. Fans were happy to see the video. They praised Sophia Momodu and her father about Imade brilliance.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng