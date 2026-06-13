The CDCFIB has announced that applicants for its 2024/2025 recruitment exercise should proceed to verify their status

Major General A M Jibril, the secretary of the CDCFIB, announced the development in a statement on Saturday, June 13

According to the board, the next stage of the exercise for the applicants would be physical screening and document verification

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has announced an update for applicants on its 2024/2025 recruitment exercise, adding that the next stage for the applicants would be physical screening and document verification.

This was disclosed by the secretary of the board, Major General A M Jibril, in a statement on Saturday, June 13, adding that applicants who participated in the online Computer-Based Test (CBT), which was held in November 2025, are to visit the recruitment portal of the board at https://recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng, starting from Monday, June 15, and Saturday, June 20, 2026, for the verification of their status.

CDCFIB asks applicants to check their status on Monday Photo Credit: @CDCFIBNG

Source: Twitter

The statement reads in part:

"Applicants are required to log in using the Application Number generated at the time of initial registration. If shortlisted, applicants will be required to upload their credentials and select a date and venue of their choice for physical screening. Applicants are advised to carefully follow all instructions outlined on the portal."

Nigerians react as CDCFIB gives recruitment update

However, the announcement has started generating reactions from concerned Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Neenoh said the government is releasing the update because of the ongoing protests across the country:

"Every time the country is about to go into protest, the government will release a recruitment update. The same pattern happened last year when there’s end bad governance protests; we began to see recruitment from NNPC and CBN. The government are trying to deflect attention."

Abdulaziz Ibn Abdullahi criticised the government and alleged that the exercise has been politicised:

"After sharing the slots, you still want to suffer the children of the commoners. It's Allah that will judge you for your betrayal, and your end will be regret."

Nigerians react as CDCFIB releases recruitment updates Photo Credit: @CDCFIBNG

Source: Twitter

Emeka Ezeanya questioned the lateness in the recruitment exercise:

"This shows how incompetent these para-military organisations in Nigeria are. In the year 2026, which is 2 years after, you are yet to complete a recruitment exercise you started in 2024/2025... Una no dey shame at all!"

Emmanuel Ken expressed the optimism of being shortlisted and moving to the next stage:

"Omo na wow una too de play with people o, somehow good news if it true this time my exam number still dey I pray I'm shortlisted."

Àlàbí Abdulwaheed Adéshínà spotted error in the press statement:

"Observation CDCFIB, but 20th of June, 2026 is Saturday, so why Friday? Hope this thing is not another fake stuff aha!"

You can read the full statement on X here:

Minister gives update on recruitment portal's glitches

Legit.ng earlier reported that Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the minister of interior, has stepped into the nationwide complaints by the applicants who have been unable to access the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) recruitment portal for the verification of their application status.

In a statement on Friday, October 31, the minister, in a social media post, ordered the immediate resolution of all technical hitches that the portal was experiencing.

Source: Legit.ng