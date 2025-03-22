Nigerian content creator and TikTok streamer Peller has just announced that he bought a brand new Mercedez Benz

The viral sensation, who recently won the Influencer of the Year award at Silverbird shared the joy with his fans

Peller's announcement has sparked reactions online as celebs and well-wishers trooped to the comment section to congratulate him

If constantly winning in life was a person, then it should be Peller, as the young man has just acquired a brand new Mercedez Benz.

It will be recalled that sometime in February 2025, it was reported that he splashed millions on a brand new G-Wagon that ignited massive reactions online.

Peller announced that he got one of his dream cars. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

In less than three years of being in the online space, the content creator has shown tremendous success in his craft.

While he may have been criticised for his bad grammatical command, Peller has gone on to be one of the most successful youngsters out there.

Peller took his fans and followers by surprise when he announced on his Instagram page that he had just bought one of his dream cars - a brand new Mercedez Benz.

It was pleasing to hear that the hardworking creator has just bagged such a feat at the age of 18.

The post reads:

“Congratulations, I got one of my dream car at the age of 18.Let’s go, we are just staring”.

Watch the video here:

Recall that Jarvis and Peller were on the lips of social media users again following a video that emerged online.

The youngsters are in a relationship that has sparked controversy online several times.

A recent interview where Jarvis explained why she was in a relationship with Peller caught the attention of netizens.

Peller announces his new car online with a video that features Jarvis by his side. Credit: @peller089s Brand New Benz

Source: Instagram

Congratulations pour in for Peller

Read some reactions below:

@samuel_banks21 said:

"Congratulations 🎊 my boy ❤️❤️."

@the_overcomerz said:

"I tap from your grace OGO🔥❤️big congratulations 🔥❤️."

@nkechi_hairs said:

"If them call you Pikin now you go vex. So you are even 18yrs? Cool 😎."

@seunpizzle_ said:

"18 abi 20 coz me I no understand again 😂 Peller."

@sandrabenede said:

"Na me you whine? Chai Congratulations My guy I’m happy for you."

@babatee.1 said:

"Mine Mine🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸God Blesss Your Union."

@betgeniusacademy said:

"A Genius Move 💚 Congratulations Peller🥂."

@doris_realest said:

"I love this 😍😍 so unique and classy big man OGO money don’t play big congratulations to you 😍❤️❤️ with a successful man where is always a supportive and successful woman Elizabeth A.KA jadrolita , morenikeji. Iyawo peller . OGO more keys house we go open soon😍🔥🔥."

@richkids_blog said:

"Buy Jarvis a car also she deserve it 🥹."

@holartunbosun_fundz_ said:

"More winn inshallah 🤲❤️ congratulations 👏🎉."

AI girl Jarvis blows hot, drags Peller

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Jarvis Jadrolita got visibly angry when her rumoured partner, Peller, called her 'babe' on TikTok live.

In a video, she warned him against repeating such an act in public and made it clear that she was not one to get involved in any public display of affection.

Social media users who came across the trending video on TikTok stormed the comments section to share their opinions about it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng