Saudi Arabia has announced that Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, will begin on Friday

The timing of the holiday, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon, in accordance with the Muslim lunar calendar

Eid is considered an extremely important holiday in Nigeria, with both major Eid festivals (Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha) declared as national public holidays by the Federal Government

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Saudi Arabia confirmed on Wednesday, March 18, that Eid al-Fitr will be on Friday, March 20, since the Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted.

As reported by Madhyamam, the moon-sighting committee met to observe the new crescent and determined that Ramadan will complete 30 days in 2026 before the start of the new Islamic month.

Saudi Arabia confirms Eid al-Fitr 2026 for Friday, March 20, after the Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories, @ksaexpats

Source: Twitter

Eid al-Fitr 2026 confirmed

Morocco World News also noted Saudi's announcement.

The announcement follows the established practice of marking the beginning of lunar months through verified sightings.

Eid al-Fitr, or the "Festival of Breaking the Fast," is a major three-day Islamic holiday marking the end of Ramadan’s month-long dawn-to-dusk fasting. It is a joyous celebration of gratitude to Allah for strength, characterised by special morning prayers, wearing new clothes, festive meals, charity, and visiting family and friends.

Nigerians react to Eid announcement

Meanwhile, Nigerians on X (formerly Twitter) are reacting to Saudi Arabia's announcement.

Legit.ng captured some comments below:

@Buckason22 wrote on X:

"If Saudi Arabia has made an announcement, Nigeria is likely to follow suit, meaning that Nigeria may not observe the fast even if the moon is sighted, according to the authorities."

@Kryptotajeer commented via X:

"If Saudi Arabia has made an announcement, Nigeria is likely to follow suit, meaning that Nigeria may not observe the fast even if the moon is sighted, according to the authorities."

Ifeanyichukwu Samuel said via X:

"So that means, public holidays will be extended to Monday?"

Alaka Tunde commented via X:

"Alhamdulillah. May Allah accept our fasting, prayers, and sacrifices throughout Ramadan. As we complete the 30 days, may Eid bring peace, joy, and blessings to every home."

Chubiyo Joel wrote on X:

"30 days complete! Since the moon waited, I hope the holiday will also wait for us till Monday? @MinOfInteriorNG, how far? We are ready to celebrate! #EidAlFitr."

Usman Shuaibu said via X:

"I’ve been thinking: If we or our neighbours in Nigeria sight the moon, why do we wait for Saudi Arabia’s announcement to observe Eid? Are we prioritising international tradition over our own local religious sightings? It feels like we’ve lost a bit of our autonomy."

Nnaemeka Edeh commented on X:

"So when is the Salah? The federal government already given Thursday and Friday. Must we continue shifting it?"

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa'ad Abubakar, III will announce Nigeria’s official Eid-al-Fitr 2026 date after confirmation of the crescent sighting. Photo credit: Kole Shittu

Source: Facebook

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FG declares Eid public holidays

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government of Nigeria declared Thursday, March 19, and Friday 20, 2026, as public holidays to mark the celebration of Eid al-Fitr, which signifies the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The minister of interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the declaration on behalf of the federal government.

Tunji-Ojo extended warm greetings and heartfelt congratulations to the Muslim faithful on the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan.

Source: Legit.ng