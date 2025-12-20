Several Nigerian celebrities narrowly escaped life‑threatening incidents in the year ending

Incidents ranged from devastating crashes on busy highways to freak accidents and terrifying home mishaps

Fans flooded social media with prayers, relief, and messages of gratitude as stars counted their blessings

2025 has been a tumultuous year for Nigeria and its entertainment industry.

Beyond the usual glitz and glamour, some of the country’s most popular personalities found themselves staring into the face of death and lived to tell the tale.

Nasboi, Adesua Etomi are a few of the top celebrities who escaped by the whiskers.

Source: Instagram

From violent road accidents on major expressways to sudden health scares and freak home incidents, these stars beat the odds and inspired millions with their survival stories.

Here’s an in‑depth look at the celebrities who escaped tragedy in 2025:

1. Nasboi - Comedian miraculously survives gruesome Crash

Lawal Michael Nasiru, famously known as Nasboi, was on a nationwide tour in June 2025, aiming to secure a feature from Afrobeats star Davido. But on June 4, his journey almost turned fatal when his vehicle crashed into a heavy‑duty truck, leaving the front end mangled beyond recognition.

Nasboi survived a near-fatal accident while on a challenge around Davido.

Source: Instagram

Miraculously, the comedian escaped unhurt. He posted clips of his wrecked car online with a caption thanking God for his life. Despite the close call, Nasboi vowed to continue his ambitious tour, crediting his survival to divine protection and resilience.

2. Angel Ifiemi - BBNaija alum walks away from devastating road crash

Big Brother Naija personality Angel Ifiemi came close to disaster in June when his car was involved in a terrifying auto accident.

The vehicle was severely damaged, but Angel himself emerged without a single injury.

Angel Ifiemi's car was seriously damaged, but he escaped injured.

Source: Instagram

Taking to Instagram, he shared photos of the wreck and thanked God for sparing his life, writing that he almost lost his life that night.

3. Queen Mercy Atang - BBNaija alum escapes collapsing ceiling

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Queen Mercy Atang narrowly avoided injury in a bizarre home incident on December 17, 2025, when a section of her POP ceiling suddenly collapsed.

A section of a POP ceiling suddenly collapsed at Queen Mercy's home.

Source: Instagram

In her recounting of the event, she called the moment “divine intervention,” explaining that the collapse happened just after she entered her sitting room, missing her and her loved ones by mere seconds.

4. Nkechi Blessing Sunday - Actress narrowly misses serious injury at home

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday had her own close brush with danger this year when part of the POP ceiling in her Lekki home collapsed unexpectedly.

Videos shared on her social platforms showed the debris and damage, with many fans pointing out how close the falling plaster came to causing serious injury or worse.

Part of the POP ceiling in Nkechi Blessing's Lekki home collapsed unexpectedly.

Source: Instagram

The actress thanked God publicly and warned her followers to be mindful of structural dangers at home

5. Adesua Etomi‑Wellington - Actress shares scary health emergency

Award‑winning actress Adesua Etomi‑Wellington opened up about a frightening health emergency earlier this year that almost took her life.

Adesua says she almost lost her life in 2025.

Source: Instagram

Though she did not share extensive details, she revealed the incident required emergency medical attention abroad and shared the emotional toll it took on her.

6. Peterson Okopi - Gospel singer lives through major collision

Gospel singer Peterson Okopi became one of the year’s most talked‑about stories after he survived a serious car accident on a Nigerian road in May.

Although his vehicle was badly damaged, Okopi walked away without major injury and took to social media to reassure fans that he was fine and recovering well.

Peterson Okopi escaped unhurt from a road crash.

Source: Instagram

His testimony resonated across gospel circles, as many praised his calm composure and faith after the frightening ordeal.

7. Bolaji Ogunmola - Actress who survived back‑to‑back close calls

Nollywood actress Bolaji Ogunmola had one of the most dramatic near‑death experiences.

In May 2025, Bolaji Ogunmola walked away from a car accident.

Source: Instagram

In May 2025, she walked away from a car accident and then narrowly escaped a freak POP ceiling collapse at home, twice in the space of a few weeks.

