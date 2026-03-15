Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe and Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane top the 2026 Ballon d’Or favourites list

Super Eagles forwards Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman were missing from the list

Osimhen reached the Ballon d’Or top 10 in 2023, while Lookman was ranked inside the top 15 in 2024

Nigeria’s football superstars, Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, have been left out of the top 10 favourites for the 2026 Ballon d’Or, despite continuing stellar performances for their clubs.

The Ballon d’Or, awarded annually by France Football, remains the most prestigious individual accolade in world football, recognising players who deliver outstanding performances over the course of a season.

Super Eagles forwards Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman have been snubbed from the top 10 favourites to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or award. Photo by Sebastien Bozon

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen and Lookman’s exclusion has sparked discussion among fans, especially given the impact both Nigerians have had at the club level.

As seen on Transfermarkt, Osimhen, playing for Galatasaray, has maintained impressive scoring form in the Super Lig and UEFA Champions League, while Lookman has been a consistent performer for Atletico Madrid.

However, the 2026 favourite shortlist is dominated by established stars and emerging talents from Europe’s elite clubs, leaving the Nigerian duo just outside the favourites’ circle.

Osimhen and Lookman’s Ballon d'Or achievements

Osimhen reached the 8th spot in the 2023 Ballon d’Or rankings, making history as the highest-ranked Nigerian player ever.

The 27-year-old Galatasaray forward surpassed Nwankwo Kanu, who finished 11th in 1996, and set a new benchmark for African forwards.

Osimhen’s goal-scoring ability and influence for Galatasaray in 2026 have kept him in global conversations, yet the top 10 list for 2026 has left him out, demonstrating the stiff competition among world-class talents this season.

Lookman, on the other hand, reached his highest ranking in 2024, finishing 14th after a standout season with Atalanta.

The Nigerian winger’s performances included a hat-trick in the Europa League final, cementing him as one of Africa’s brightest attacking talents.

While his form has remained solid at Atletico Madrid, he too missed out on the 2026 favourites list.

The 2026 Ballon d’Or favourites list

The 2026 Ballon d’Or favourites are a mix of established superstars and emerging talents dominating Europe’s top leagues.

The 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony is scheduled to be held on Monday, October 26, 2026, at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, France. Photo by Franck Fife

Source: Getty Images

According to Score 90, Kylian Mbappe leads the power rankings, followed by Harry Kane, Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal, and Arsenal’s midfield anchor Declan Rice.

Other names include Erling Haaland, Pedri, Ousmane Dembele, Vinicius Jr, Lionel Messi, and Luis Diaz.

These selections were based on reputation, current form, and overall impact for club and country.

Full list of Ballon d’Or contenders

10. Luis Diaz (Bayern Munich)

9. Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)

8. Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid)

7. Ousmane Dembele (Paris Saint-Germain)

6. Pedri (Barcelona)

5. Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

4. Declan Rice (Arsenal)

3. Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

2. Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

1. Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid)

While the exclusion of Osimhen and Lookman may come as a disappointment for Nigerian fans, both players continue to make their mark at the club level and are expected to feature in future Ballon d’Or considerations if their performances remain consistent.

Osimhen shatters unique record

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen delivered another decisive moment for Galatasaray, scoring in their 3-0 victory over Istanbul Basaksehir and writing his name into the history books of the Turkish Super Lig.

The Nigerian striker’s second-half goal not only helped the Istanbul giants secure a comfortable derby win, it also pushed him into the record books.

Source: Legit.ng