Rivers NDC Gov Candidate Fubara Announces Who His Godfather is Ahead of 2027 Election
- Blessing Fubara claims divine support, dismisses political godfather narratives ahead of 2027 election
- Fubara distances his political ambition from family ties and emphasizes individual ideologies
- Fubara officially enters the 2027 governorship race amid Rivers State political tensions
Rivers state - The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) governorship candidate in Rivers State, Blessing Fubara, has said he does not have any political godfather ahead of the 2027 election, insisting that his support comes from God.
Speaking during an interview on Arise Television’s Prime Time on Friday, June 12, Fubara dismissed claims that his political ambition was influenced by his brother, Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, or that he was acting as a placeholder for another interest.
He said,
“I don’t have a godfather but I have God the father. You would also agree with me that if my ambition is determined by the grounds you are mentioning, it would mean I have no clear vision or focus for what I am working toward.”
Fubara distances ambition from family politics
Fubara acknowledged the political differences between him and Governor Fubara, stating that both of them have their own views and approaches to politics, Punch reported.
“My brother, Nigerians, and indeed the wider world saw what happened between him and his party. We have different political ideologies and individual perspectives,” he said.
The NDC candidate said the political situation in Rivers State had generated several narratives but maintained that his focus remained on the future of the state.
“It’s a trying moment for us in Rivers State and there are all sorts of narratives. They come with different narratives and try to set up a perspective for the people to run with but we are focused with our eyes on the ball that the soul of Rivers State must be rescued,” he added.
Blessing Fubara formally entered the 2027 governorship contest after obtaining the NDC’s expression of interest and nomination forms, Leadership reported.
His emergence comes amid political tensions in Rivers State involving Governor Siminalayi Fubara and former governor Nyesom Wike, now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.
Blessing rejects Fubara placeholder claim
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Blessing acknowledged that incumbent Governor Fubara is his brother, but stressed that they do not share the same political ideology and that he is not serving as a placeholder for him in the party.
Fubara (Snr) debunked suggestions that he might be a placeholder for the governor, saying that Rivers people were familiar with his political track record. Read more:
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944