Blessing Fubara claims divine support, dismisses political godfather narratives ahead of 2027 election

Fubara distances his political ambition from family ties and emphasizes individual ideologies

Fubara officially enters the 2027 governorship race amid Rivers State political tensions

Rivers state - The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) governorship candidate in Rivers State, Blessing Fubara, has said he does not have any political godfather ahead of the 2027 election, insisting that his support comes from God.

Speaking during an interview on Arise Television’s Prime Time on Friday, June 12, Fubara dismissed claims that his political ambition was influenced by his brother, Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, or that he was acting as a placeholder for another interest.

Rivers NDC Gov Candidate Fubara Announces Who His Godfather is Ahead of 2027 Election

Source: Twitter

He said,

“I don’t have a godfather but I have God the father. You would also agree with me that if my ambition is determined by the grounds you are mentioning, it would mean I have no clear vision or focus for what I am working toward.”

Fubara distances ambition from family politics

Fubara acknowledged the political differences between him and Governor Fubara, stating that both of them have their own views and approaches to politics, Punch reported.

“My brother, Nigerians, and indeed the wider world saw what happened between him and his party. We have different political ideologies and individual perspectives,” he said.

The NDC candidate said the political situation in Rivers State had generated several narratives but maintained that his focus remained on the future of the state.

“It’s a trying moment for us in Rivers State and there are all sorts of narratives. They come with different narratives and try to set up a perspective for the people to run with but we are focused with our eyes on the ball that the soul of Rivers State must be rescued,” he added.

Blessing Fubara formally entered the 2027 governorship contest after obtaining the NDC’s expression of interest and nomination forms, Leadership reported.

His emergence comes amid political tensions in Rivers State involving Governor Siminalayi Fubara and former governor Nyesom Wike, now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

Blessing rejects Fubara placeholder claim

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Blessing acknowledged that incumbent Governor Fubara is his brother, but stressed that they do not share the same political ideology and that he is not serving as a placeholder for him in the party.

Fubara (Snr) debunked suggestions that he might be a placeholder for the governor, saying that Rivers people were familiar with his political track record. Read more:

Source: Legit.ng