Nigerian politician Reno Omokri has condemned Davido’s advocacy for abducted Oyo schoolchildren

Legit.ng recalls that the singer honoured the stranded schoolkids during his World Cup concert in Los Angeles

Reno Omokri came forward to highlight how the Afrobeats star’s action was “a very big mistake”

Ambassador Reno Omokri has called out Afrobeats star Davido for honouring the abducted schoolchildren and teachers from Oyo State during his performance at the FIFA World Cup Countdown Concert in Los Angeles.

On June 10, 2026, Davido appeared on stage at the Crypto.com Arena wearing a black customised jacket inscribed with the names of 39 kidnapped schoolchildren and 7 teachers from Ahoro-Esinle and Yawota communities.

Reno Omokri explains why Davido’s FIFA advocacy may have missed the mark. Credit: @reonomokri, @davido

Source: Instagram

The back of the jacket carried the words “Bring Them Home”, while underneath he wore a white shirt boldly printed with “Nigeria”.

Davido's gesture was widely seen as a show of solidarity with the victims and their families, at a time when concerns remain over their safety.

By displaying the message on such a global stage, the Afrobeats singer drew international attention to the ongoing crisis and amplified calls for their rescue.

The Countdown Concert itself forms part of the build‑up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

In a lengthy broadcast, Omokri warned that such publicity could worsen the situation:

“Publicity helps terrorists. It does not pressure them. They treasure it! It is a very big mistake to think that publicity, or global outrage, pressures terrorists. Quite the contrary. They relish it! They thrive on it. The late British Prime Minister, Baroness Thatcher, put it best when she said, ‘Publicity is the oxygen of terrorism.’”

Omokri argued that while Davido’s intentions were noble, the act could embolden the abductors:

“Davido means well, but doing what he did actually helps the terrorists who took those children more than it aids the rescue of the kids and their teachers. Terrorists want publicity. That is how they spread terror.”

Drawing from his experience during the #BringBackOurGirls campaign, Omokri recalled how global attention made the Chibok girls more valuable to Boko Haram, complicating rescue efforts. He also cited his personal efforts to secure Leah Sharibu’s release, which security experts later told him had inadvertently raised her profile and made her harder to free.

Reno Omokri weighs in on Davido’s FIFA event plea for abducted schoolchildren. Credit: @renoomokri

Source: Instagram

Omokri stressed that the Nigerian government is actively working to rescue the abducted Oyo children and teachers, pointing to recent successful operations by security forces. He concluded that global publicity only strengthens terrorists’ resolve:

“What this situation requires is not publicity, especially on a global stage. That is what the terrorists want.”

See his post below:

Nigerians react to Reno Omokri's statement

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

nelly9ice said:

"Stop going through the corners. This is how you should have said it: "Davido, please don expose the incompetence of the government to the whole again"."

biguncleradio said:

"There's a way you'll even be arrested for knowing too much about how bandits operate."

princess_starrrrrrrrrr said:

"Davido did the right thing by letting the world know what’s happening in Nigeria. Innocent children have been in the bush for weeks now."

lily__inno said:

"He knows the character of bandits?? Is he their patron?."

rvdxo_official said:

"Reno and sense are fighting 🤷🏾‍♂️."

sir_itua said:

"If na your papa be this man and Deeone ehhhh 😢😢 it is well o."

Davido sparks debate over Dangote refinery investment

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that Davido sparked a heated online debate after he disclosed his interest in investing in the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

The musician uploaded an application form for the investment opportunity on his official X page.

The announcement quickly drew mixed reactions from fans who debated whether celebrities should keep their financial moves private or use them to inspire others.

Source: Legit.ng