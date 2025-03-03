A video of BBNaija star Mercy Eke dedicating her newly acquired Lamborghini in church has gone viral

Legit.ng recalls reporting that controversy trailed Mercy Eke's Lamborghini acquisition after rumours emerged that she only made part payment

However, the pastor who dedicated Mercy Eke's new Lamborghini in church has come under intense criticism as netizens shared what he should have done instead

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Mercy Eke has continued to trend days after she acquired a new Lamborghini.

Following the acquisition, Mercy drove her Lamborghini to church for spiritual blessings on Sunday, February 2.

This comes as a video showing the reality star with her pastor and church members praying during a church dedication emerged online.

The video has since ignited backlash, with several Nigerian netizens directing their outrage at Mercy's pastor.

In the viral video, Mercy's pastor was seen passionately blessing the car, declaring it for the “glory of God”, a comment that didn't go well with many.

Watch video of pastor dedicating Mercy Eke's new Lamborghini below:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Mercy Eke was accused of paying only 40% for the Lamborghini she unveiled in an exposed messy chat.

Ovie Success, others react to video

Social media commentator Ovie Success was among the Nigerians who did not hold back, voicing his displeasure towards the pastor's action.

Ovie berated the pastor for dedicating a car in church without questioning Mercy's source of income.

Ossai Ovie Success wrote in part:

“I am disappointed in the pastor that dedicated Mercy Eke Lamborghini To God without questioning the source of the money used in buying the car. This is the same Mercy Eke that posted online yesterday and i quote “ I Got The Baddest P*ssy In The Planet” The fact is that the pastor is sending a wrong message to us for dedicating Mercy Eke's recent Lamborghini in his church. Unfortunately, the pastor failed to inquire about the source of funds used to acquire the luxury Lamborghini."

Legit.ng compiled some of the other reactions on the video of Mercy Eke dedicating her Lamborghini in church. Read the comments below:

poojamedia said:

"Mercy Ike took her Lamborghini to church for dedication. The Pastors didn't ask questions?"

TheTifeFab reacted:

"Who did it? Jesus omg! Wow!"

faka11192 wrote:

"That’s where we have take it wrongly, we should ask questions."

gladsome_ reacted:

"Case we God go judge on judgement day plenty no worry."

lhord_burning said:

"Naso I carry my first car to our Alfa years back, no question asked oo, na just prayer and offering, make em ask, make we close the prayer session."

iamclassics reacted:

"Make pastor dey question God’s work? It’s not in the pastor’s place to ask her any question."

Hoodrllch said:

"Since dem Alfa don open house for bobrisky I know say we are done for."

simontuleh commented:

"They were not asking her about tithe, na "miracle Lambo" Dem wan ask?"

Mercy Eke shares plans to upgrade garage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the reality star shared her plans to get herself the best brand of luxury Lamborghini ride.

Mercy Eke claimed that although her Lamborghini was initially scheduled to arrive in Nigeria earlier in 2024, it would now be coming later.

An ecstatic Mercy also showed the design and interiors of her expected ride as her video elicited sweet reactions among fans.

