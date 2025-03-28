Lege Miamii was excited as he shared a good news about his progress with his fans on social media with a post

In the post, he showed the picture of a house and told his fans the name he gave the building and the location

Many of his followers were excited about the good news, they congratulated him, while some taunted him

Nollywood actor matchmaker, Adams Kehinde, popularly known as Lege Miamii, has joined the league of celebrities building multimillion mansions.

In a new post on his Instagram page, he shared a plush photo of his newly completed building.

Lege Miamii shares location of his house. Photo credit@legemiamii

Source: Instagram

The movie star, who called out Asake a few weeks ago, appreciated God for his goodness over his life.

He called his new house Lege Miamii Villa. Sharing the location of the structure, he disclosed that it was in Maryland.

About Lege Maimii's house

In the photo, the structure showed by the actor is a storey building. Painted in brown, grey, and black. The house has a gate and was fenced round. A car was parked in front of the structure, while bags of used cements were used to decorate the gate area.

Fans react to Lege Miamii's post

Followers of the movie star taunted him because of his friendship with Seyi Tinubu, son of the president.

However, a few of them congratulated him and prayed for an opportunity to have their own buildings.

Lege Miamii appreciates God for building structure. Photo credit@legemiamii

Source: Instagram

Celebrities who have houses

A few celebrities have unveiled their buildings in 2025. Nigerian fashion designer, Prudent Gabriel and her singer husband, became house owners in 2025.

Gospel singer, Toluwani Sings also shared the good news about his house with his fans. Likewise, Uche Nancy, who gifted herself a film house to mark her birthday.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Lege Maimii's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the matchmaker. Here are some comments below:

@rentiaemporium stated:

"Ore Seyi Tinubu congratulations."

@kofoworolabam commented:

"Hmmmm! Life no get manual...Grace over everything! Congratulations Lege."

@sindodotayo reacted:

"Wooooza, congratulations more wins."

@furnitureops shared:

"Congratulations, more blessings. Lege I dey sell living room chairs, tables and dining. Make the congratulations go round."

@agbomejitunde commented:

"Wow congratulations, I can’t even recognise the house again."

@needsesan wrote:

"Forget the bad English.. watin you use your Queens English do!! Hen you!!

@mrlobaloba_7 said:

"Tinubu you do this one. Congrat Lege."

@auntyorobo reacted:

"Bad English don first good English get mansion,God is good he works in miraculous ways. Congratulations."

Evans Okoro shares video of her building

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the actress was over the moon to show off her new house months after the government demolished the old one.

Government had demolished some structures in her area and her house was also affected. In the clip, she said people called her poor, when she was ranting about her old house, but life was stage by stages.

Her mother joined her in the clip, she wore the Lord Chosen jacket and was dancing. Her father was also dragged from his seat to join the recording.

