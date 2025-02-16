Nigerian social media critic Verydarkman took a hot swipe at actress actress Destiny Etiko over her latest car

The Nollywood star trended online during the Valentine’s season after she showed off the new Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon she acquired

Following that, VDM asked that she should post the manufacturing date of her new car, as he went on to accuse other actresses

Nigerian social media critic Verydarkman (VDM), whose real name is Martins Otse, has called out actress Destiny Etiko over her new Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon.

On Valentine's Day, Destiny Etiko made a bold move by purchasing a luxury Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG.

Verydarkman dares Destiny Etiko to post her new G-Wagon's manufacturing date. Credit: @verydarkblackman, @destinyetiko

Source: Instagram

Destiny Etiko took a step ahead on Valentine's Day by buying herself a luxury ride: a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG.

The actress shared a video on her Instagram page showing the moment her new whip arrived at her home. Destiny, who was using crutches, couldn't contain her enthusiasm on seeing her new car.

Celebrity blogger Tunde Ednut estimated the car's worth to be around ₦350,000,000.

Reacting to the viral news, Verydarkman argued that most Nollywood actors lie about the car they acquire to pressure the internet.

He pointed out that since they wanted to pressure the public, the public would do so in return.

He also suggested that, if celebrities want to impress, they should be transparent about the car's manufacturing year.

VDM who recently exposed media personality Nedu further claimed that many of these stars often buy older models and have them upgraded to give the illusion of owning brand-new luxury cars.

Watch him speak below:

In a previous report, VDM shared a video from the first time he met media personality Nedu (born Chinedu Ani Emmanuel).

VDM, who has been spilling alleged secrets about high-profile figures based on conversations with Nedu, claimed that this video marked the first time they met in person.

According to him, it was on that same day that Nedu Wazobia revealed some of the controversial things he had been sharing about people.

He claimed that he was initially uncomfortable with the video, but the OAP forced him to do it to create an impression online.

VDM shares more about Nons Miraj and Ashmusy

Legit.ng reported that Verydarkman earlier made a shocking remark about female influencers Nons Miraj and Ashmusy.

Recall that the online activist threatened to release the names of popular celebrities romantically involved with OAP Nedu.

In a recent clip, VDM shared the conversation he reportedly had with the renowned podcaster regarding the two friends.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng